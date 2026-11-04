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Cowboys Trade Rumor Takes Unexpected Turn With 8-Time Pro Bowler in Play

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 22: Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones before the preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Everything is on the table for the Dallas Cowboys after starting the season at 3-5 and losing three of their last four games.

The Cowboys desperately need some help with the defensive line after producing only 15 sacks in eight games. Their edge rusher room has only 7.5 of those sacks this season, leaving many questions about the group.

A lot of names have come up, like Jadeveon Clowney and Maxx Crosby, as potential trade targets.  Dallas has a new name they are attached to that is unexpected, but could be a game-changer.

Dallas Cowboys Are in Play for Future Hall of Famer

New York Jets v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after his team’s 29-6 victory against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome on December 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NFL insider Jason La Canfora told Casino Guru he is hearing the Cowboys might be in play for an interesting player who could help their defense. How about New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan?

“Boy, the Dallas Cowboys— I know we talk about edge rushers with them more so than interior defensive linemen. Cam Jordan’s a versatile guy. Cam Jordan could fit in their mix up front. I’ve had some people whisper to me, maybe Cam Jordan to the Cowboys. That’s a look at the trade deadline. Less than 2 weeks to go. A lot of trades will happen.”

Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Saints and has been a dominant defender over the years. He has 249 quarterback hits, 177 tackles for loss, and 132 sacks in 249 games.

This will be his final season in the NFL, as he announced earlier this year. In six games, he has racked up 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 quarterback hit.

Dallas Cowboys Could Get Cam Jordan in a Trade

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
GettyCameron Jordan #94 reacts after a sack against the New York Jets in the second quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on December 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The edge rusher room in Dallas is a problem, with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leading the way with 5. Dallas needs more help off the edge, and Jordan might be able to help.

A trade wouldn’t cost the Cowboys much, as it might take a 2027 fifth-round pick to make it happen. If Dallas can do that, it could be what they need to get back on track this season.

It might take until next week to get a deal done, as the Cowboys take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The Colts are selling off their players in trades, so Dallas has a good chance to get a win.

If they win, they’ll likely make one more trade to help the defense. A loss, though, might push the Cowboys to pass on a trade and just focus on the talent they have on the roster, with the playoffs being further away.

The hope is that Dallas can win and make that last move to make them contenders. Jordan could be the guy who can help them out.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Trade Rumor Takes Unexpected Turn With 8-Time Pro Bowler in Play

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