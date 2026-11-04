Cowboys Trade Rumor Takes Unexpected Turn With 8-Time Pro Bowler in Play

Everything is on the table for the Dallas Cowboys after starting the season at 3-5 and losing three of their last four games.

The Cowboys desperately need some help with the defensive line after producing only 15 sacks in eight games. Their edge rusher room has only 7.5 of those sacks this season, leaving many questions about the group.

A lot of names have come up, like Jadeveon Clowney and Maxx Crosby, as potential trade targets. Dallas has a new name they are attached to that is unexpected, but could be a game-changer.

Dallas Cowboys Are in Play for Future Hall of Famer

NFL insider Jason La Canfora told Casino Guru he is hearing the Cowboys might be in play for an interesting player who could help their defense. How about New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan?

“Boy, the Dallas Cowboys— I know we talk about edge rushers with them more so than interior defensive linemen. Cam Jordan’s a versatile guy. Cam Jordan could fit in their mix up front. I’ve had some people whisper to me, maybe Cam Jordan to the Cowboys. That’s a look at the trade deadline. Less than 2 weeks to go. A lot of trades will happen.”

Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Saints and has been a dominant defender over the years. He has 249 quarterback hits, 177 tackles for loss, and 132 sacks in 249 games.

This will be his final season in the NFL, as he announced earlier this year. In six games, he has racked up 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 quarterback hit.

Dallas Cowboys Could Get Cam Jordan in a Trade

The edge rusher room in Dallas is a problem, with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leading the way with 5. Dallas needs more help off the edge, and Jordan might be able to help.

A trade wouldn’t cost the Cowboys much, as it might take a 2027 fifth-round pick to make it happen. If Dallas can do that, it could be what they need to get back on track this season.

It might take until next week to get a deal done, as the Cowboys take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The Colts are selling off their players in trades, so Dallas has a good chance to get a win.

If they win, they’ll likely make one more trade to help the defense. A loss, though, might push the Cowboys to pass on a trade and just focus on the talent they have on the roster, with the playoffs being further away.

The hope is that Dallas can win and make that last move to make them contenders. Jordan could be the guy who can help them out.