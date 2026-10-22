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Cowboys Urged to ‘Sell Low’ on Potential $6 Million Trade Candidate

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Luke Schoonmaker
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after catching a fourth quarter touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

With the NFL trade deadline just weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys could end up as buyers if they feel close to contention.

The Cowboys have already shown their willingness to make trades in the regular season. They traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones stated during the NFL Owners Meeting that he is willing to be a buyer at the trade deadline. Jones might have an interesting option to sell a player if he is willing to take a discount on what he gets in return.

Dallas Cowboys’ Top Trade Candidate Is Revealed

Luke Schoonmaker
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 12: Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

FOX Sports writer Steven Ruiz was among multiple writers for the site that shared one trade candidate on each NFL team. For the Cowboys, Ruiz likes tight end Luke Schoonmaker as their top candidate.

“The 2023 second-round pick has fallen out of favor in Dallas after Brevyn Spann-Ford beat him out for the backup tight end job in camp. The Cowboys may not have a spot for Schoonmaker, but three-tight-end groupings are the newest offensive fad, so some teams may be interested in giving him playing time. Schoonmaker is a solid blocker with enough athleticism to contribute as a pass catcher. There are worse ways to spend a Day 3 pick if the Cowboys are willing to sell low.”

In six games this season, Schoonmaker has only caught 3 passes for 30 yards. During his four-year career, he has 52 receptions for 468 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Should Cowboys Trade Luke Schoonmaker for a Low Draft Pick

Luke Schoonmaker
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 19: Luke Schoonmaker #86 of the Dallas Cowboys runs on the field against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

At the tight end position, despite the struggles, Jake Ferguson is the clear-cut number one guy. Brevyn Spann-Ford has solidified himself as the number two, while Schoonmaker has dropped from backup to third string.

If the Cowboys are looking to get some draft picks back from the ones they have lost in trades, moving Schoonmaker would help. The best they could possibly get from him is a sixth- or seventh-round pick, which may not seem great, but it’ll give them at least a depth player.

They still have a few more weeks to make some tough decisions. Dallas will most likely be buyers at the trade deadline, as they make a strong push to win the NFC East and get into the playoffs.

The Cowboys will first need to take care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 to do that. Both teams are 2-4 and looking to gain some ground on the New York Giants in the division. A loss for the Cowboys could push them to end up being sellers at the deadline, with Schoonmaker as one of the first names on the list to go.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Urged to ‘Sell Low’ on Potential $6 Million Trade Candidate

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