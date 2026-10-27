Cowboys Week 7 Hero Dealing With Personal Tragedy

The Dallas Cowboys have had a difficult time figuring out their starting linebacker combinations this season, with the team starting off with DeMarvion Overshown alongside Dee Winters in Week 1, bringing in rookie Jaishawn Barham after Overshown got injured and then, with Overshown returning from his hamstring problem in Week 7, demoting Barham and starting Shemar James for the first time this year in a musical-chairs-style decision.

Getting Overshown back on the field turned out to be a big-time stroke of fortune for Dallas, as he had a memorable interception of a Tanner McKee pass in the fourth quarter to quell any momentum for the Eagles, who were trailing 31-21 at the time. The Cowboys scored a touchdown two possessions later, giving them a dominant 38-21 margin in the game.

Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown: ‘Lost 2 People That Are Close to Him’

Overshown has had his fair share of tough times this season, and throughout his NFL career. Overshown tore his ACL in training camp in 2023, then tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in Week 14 of the 2024 season, an injury that kept him out until last November. Out of the 51 games the Cowboys played since Overshown entered the league as a third-round pick before this year, he played just 19 of them.

Then came the hamstring injury this season, which was supposed to take two or three weeks before Overshown could come back. Instead, it took six weeks. But as he celebrated his return to the field, Overshown did so with a heavy heart as he told Patrik Walker of the Cowboys team website.

From Walker: “DeMarvion Overshown told me the hamstring wasn’t the only thing he was forced to deal with the last several weeks. he also lost two people that are very close to him, and the performance he had in his first game back was about honoring them and God. #Cowboys“

Overshown had the interception but also led the team with six tackles and had another pass defended in the game.