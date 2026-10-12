Cowboys Urged to Target Former 1st-Round Edge Rusher on NFL Trade Market

The Dallas Cowboys already traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. this season. But after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t rule out continuing to be aggressive on the trade market to help the defense.

On Sunday, USA Today’s Cowboys Wire’s Terence Watson explored edge rushers Dallas could target on the trade market. One of the four edge rushers Watson named as a potential addition was former New York Jets first-round pick Will McDonald.

“Among the realistic trade candidates, Will McDonald IV may be one of the most intriguing. The New York Jets have added competition to their edge room and still face questions about McDonald’s long-term future despite exercising his fifth-year option. If New York decides it would rather commit resources elsewhere, calls from interested teams could become difficult to ignore,” wrote Watson.

“Dallas would be betting on traits and upside. McDonald possesses elite get-off and closing speed, traits the Cowboys have historically valued. Playing opposite Parsons could create the most favorable pass-rush opportunities of his career. He would not need to carry the pass rush by himself. He would simply need to win the one-on-ones Parsons creates.”

The Jets grabbed McDonald at No. 15 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his second season in 2024, McDonald had 10.5 sacks. Last season, he had 10 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits and eight sacks.

Could Cowboys Acquire Edge Rusher Will McDonald From Jets?

Getty USA Today’s Cowboys Wire’s Terence Watson argued the Dallas Cowboys could target New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald on the trade market.

McDonald could be one of the more expensive edge rushers available at this year’s trade deadline. On Saturday, Heavy Sports’ Max Dible projected the Jets pass rusher could be worth a third-round pick in a trade.

Jones might be very willing to offer that for McDonald, though, if he continues to be convinced of two things — first, that the defense is fixable on the fly this season and second, the Cowboys offense is good enough to lead the team on a deep playoff run.

Dallas’s 2-3 record isn’t reassuring but the other results in the NFC East on Sunday were. No one in the division won, and the Cowboys are tied for second place despite being below the .500 mark.

With the division wide open, the Cowboys could be aggressive on the trade market. A deal for McDonald could really help if the Jets edge rusher regains his form from the past two seasons.

The Jets could deal McDonald at this year’s trade deadline if they are sellers, which most pundits believe will be the case. That’s not a foregone conclusion, though, after New York won in Week 5 to improve to 2-3.

Still, the Jets could deal McDonald even if they are in the mix in the AFC East. The edge rusher won’t be a free agent next season, but he will get a lot more expensive on his fifth-year option.

This season, McDonald has two sacks, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in five games.