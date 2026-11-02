Cowboys Were On Wrong Side of History in Epic Overtime Loss to Cardinals

Things couldn’t possibly get worse for the Dallas Cowboys after what they did against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, as they suffered their worst loss of the season.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys led 24-10, and things looked good as the Cardinals benched their starting quarterback. Things got bad, though, with two 50+-yard runs allowed and Arizona putting up 20 points to force overtime. After a nothing-burger from the Cowboys’ offense on their opening drive, the Cardinals drove down the field and nailed the game-winning field goal to take it 33-30.

Dallas put up 261 yards of offense and were 6-of-16 on third down. The Cardinals’ offense put up 467 total yards, including 147 rushing yards from Arizona running back Tyler Allgeier, who had only 11 carries.

This was a horrible loss on brand-new levels for the Cowboys. It only got worse with the team making franchise history in the process.

Dallas Cowboys Made Franchise History in The Worst Way

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer had the unfortunate task of sharing with fans what kind of history the team made. It wasn’t good, because it happened in the fourth quarter.

“According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Cowboys blown 14-point lead in the fourth quarter matched the team’s largest blown 4th-quarter lead in a loss in franchise history. The others: 2011 at Jets, 2022 at Packers. The Cowboys are now 342-3-1 when leading by 14 or more points in the fourth quarter.”

Dallas dropped to 3-5 and is now two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East. The good news is that they are still in second place after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Where Do the Cowboys Go From Here?

This is not a good football team right now. It doesn’t make sense to anyone, though, as the talent level is that of a playoff team, but it doesn’t show on the field.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is facing all kinds of pressure right now after another bad loss. Schottenheimer was called out for his play-calling at the end of the fourth quarter. Many saw it as way too conservative, including his quarterback, Dak Prescott.

“Yeah, I wish we would’ve been more aggressive there.”

Dallas is back in action in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts , who are in much worse shape than the Cowboys. Many would see this as an easy win, but it might not be.

The Cowboys have a lot of work to do over the next few days to get things fixed. Their season already feels basically over, but the division is still in reach. A win against the Colts could help a bit.