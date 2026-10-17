Former Denver Broncos Star Bradley Chubb Punished by NFL

Former Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb made headlines after getting punched by an opponent following a dramatic Monday Night Football game. Now, the NFL has announced punishment for Chubb himself.

The league fined the Buffalo Bills linebacker $14,329 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

According to the NFL’s official accountability report, Chubb was fined for taunting during overtime, with the violation listed at the 2:00 mark.

The announcement adds another development to an already controversial week for the former Broncos first-round pick, who was punched in the face by Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson following the October 12 contest.

Bradley Chubb Fined After Alaric Jackson Punching Incident

Chubb was at the center of one of Week 5’s most widely discussed incidents after Jackson confronted him on the field following Buffalo’s overtime victory.

As players exchanged jerseys and spoke with opponents after the game, Jackson approached Chubb following a verbal exchange and threw a punch that knocked the linebacker’s hat off his head.

Teammates quickly separated the players, and Chubb did not retaliate.

The NFL initially suspended Jackson for two games, but hearing officer Derrick Brooks reduced the punishment to one game following an appeal. Jackson will miss the Rams’ Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chubb’s newly announced fine introduces another layer to the controversy, although the NFL’s disciplinary report identifies an overtime taunting violation rather than the postgame confrontation itself.

That distinction matters. The league has not established that the fine was issued for the words Chubb exchanged with Jackson after the final whistle.

Nevertheless, Chubb acknowledged earlier in the week that he initiated the verbal exchange that preceded the punch.

Bradley Chubb Revealed What He Said Before Rams Player Punched Him

Speaking with reporters on October 14, Chubb disputed suggestions that he had made derogatory comments about Jackson’s mother.

Instead, the former Broncos standout explained that his comments centered on the blocking assistance Jackson received throughout the game.

As Heavy on Bills previously reported, Chubb said he warned Jackson that additional blocking help would not protect him the next time their teams met.

Jackson confronted Chubb after the remarks, and the altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.

Chubb also explained that he elected against retaliating, recognizing that throwing a punch of his own would only make matters worse.

The NFL has now disciplined both players in connection with conduct surrounding the same overtime matchup, although the offenses and resulting penalties were different.

Former Broncos Star Bradley Chubb Has Been Fined Twice in 2026

Saturday’s announcement is not Chubb’s first financial penalty of the 2026 NFL season.

The league previously fined the veteran pass rusher $17,911 for a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during Buffalo’s Week 3 victory.

Combined with the latest $14,329 penalty, Chubb has now been assessed $32,240 in publicly announced NFL fines this season.

The 30-year-old entered the league as the fifth overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, spending parts of five seasons in Denver before the Broncos traded him to the Miami Dolphins in November 2022.

Denver received a 2023 first-round selection, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds in the deal, while sending Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami.

Chubb later joined Buffalo in March 2026 on a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

While the former Broncos standout escaped the confrontation with Jackson without a suspension of his own, the NFL’s latest announcement means the controversial Week 5 meeting will have a financial consequence for him, too.