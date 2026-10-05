Broncos’ $92 Million WR Called Out for ‘Horrific’ Start

Something is very wrong with the Denver Broncos‘ offense.

We all know about the slow starts that were such a huge part of the Broncos going 14-3 in 2025 — with 12 of those wins coming from behind — but the start of the 2026 regular season feels like something else, with a 2-2 start in which the 2 losses were both games the Broncos got thoroughly beaten.

The most glaring missing piece in Denver’s offense — on the field, at least — has been consistent production from a pair of top-line wide receivers: Jaylen Waddle and, most notably, Courtland Sutton.

Things seemed to bottom out for Sutton in a 24-14 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which he had just 1 reception for 4 yards on 6 targets.

Through 4 games, Sutton has 9 receptions for 86 yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets.

Through 4 games in 2025, Sutton had 18 receptions for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 targets.

‘Horrific’ Start to Season for Courtland Sutton

Sutton is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2024 and 2025, and signed a 4-year, $92 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

“Courtland Sutton has been horrific this year,” Roto Underwold’s Pete Nova wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Crazy because him and Bo Nix had a great connection coming into the year. They looked very good in preseason seemingly picking up where they left off.”

“Courtland Surton played 73% of the Broncos’ offensive snaps, which was the most among the WRs,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Monday. “But he only had one catch for four yards.”

“Jaylen Waddle has 35 or fewer yards receiving in three of four games with the Broncos,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on X. “Courtland Sutton is off to the worst start of his career through four games (nine catches, 86 yards). The Broncos have to get these two more involved or the offense will continue to sputter.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton Talks Sutton Going MIA

Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who gave up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb this season, addressed Sutton’s struggles on Sunday.

“How do we get him away from the rotation … there are a handful of things that aren’t clicking,” Payton said after the loss to the 49ers. “We got to figure it out fast.”

One large part of the discussion around the Broncos and their offense has been Payton, considered one of the great offensive minds in NFL history, giving up his play-calling duties.

“So the Broncos go 14-3 in 2025 and have one of the greatest play callers of all time … who isn’t calling plays now,” ESPN’s Pat McAfee said on Monday morning. “That part doesn’t really make sense. When are we going to fix this? When is this going to change?”