Broncos Called Top Trade Destination for 2,000-Yard Rusher

Only nine players in NFL history have rushed for over 2,000 yards in a single season — Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was the only one who seriously threatened to do it twice.

Imagine if the Broncos could land him for a run to the Super Bowl?

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called the Broncos the “Top Trade Destination” for Henry after the Ravens fell to 4-5 with a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, which may have turned them into sellers headed toward the November 10 NFL trade deadline.