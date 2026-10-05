Broncos Get ‘Big Win’ in Injury Update for WR Pat Bryant

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant was injured in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and on the surface it seemed like the worst-case scenario. It seemed like Bryant, one of the Broncos’ top young stars, would be done for the season.

It turns out, not all is lost.

“Broncos WR Pat Bryant sprained his ankle during Sunday’s loss at San Francisco, and now is expected to miss ‘a few weeks’ per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“High ankle sprain suspected for Pat Bryant,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Glad there’s no fracture.”

“Breaking: Pat Bryant sprained his ankle in the Broncos’ loss to the 49ers and is expected to miss a few weeks, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Broncos and Pat avoided a season-ending injury, which is a big win.”

Broncos: One Injury After Another vs. 49ers

Bryant was the final straw in the loss to the 49ers, which dropped the Broncos to 2-2 — and the 3rd of what seemed like 3 serious injuries suffered by Denver starters.

Bryant’s injury drew a noticeable reaction from the crowd at Levi’s Stadium when it was replayed. He was hurt following a nifty catch-and-run late in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field.

“Broncos WR Pat Bryant, who they love and had his role growing by the week, was down with what appears to be a serious lower leg injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “He was carted off the field.”

“That did not look good for Broncos WR Pat Bryant,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account. “Had his leg rolled over on as he went down. Courtland Sutton immediately called for help from the sideline and took a knee near Bryant.”

Denver’s Starting CBs Both Left 49ers Loss

Bryant’s injury followed injuries to NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) that ruled out the standout defenders for the rest of the game.

Surtain, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured shortly before halftime. Moss was injured in the 3rd quarter.

Bryant has become one of the Broncos’ brightest young stars in his second season and led Denver with three receptions for 47 yards at the time of his injury.

“Won’t know til MRIs on Monday but for now there is hope neither Pat Surtain or Pat Bryant suffered season-ending ankle injuries per source,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Sunday night. “May well miss some time but team as of now hopes to have them back this year.”