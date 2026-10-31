Denver Broncos Announce Jaylen Waddle Injury Update Before Chiefs Game

The Denver Broncos got Jaylen Waddle back on the practice field this week. They still do not have a definitive answer about Sunday.

Denver listed Waddle as questionable for its Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving quarterback Bo Nix’s receiving corps with an unresolved injury concern. Waddle is dealing with a chest injury and was limited in Friday’s practice.

His designation comes as the Broncos prepare to play without running back RJ Harvey, who was ruled out with a knee injury. Left tackle Garett Bolles is also questionable with a hip injury.

That leaves Denver managing uncertainty at receiver and left tackle while already knowing one member of its backfield will be unavailable.

Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Against the Chiefs?

Waddle has not been ruled out, but Friday’s designation stops short of clearing him to play.

According to the official Week 8 injury report, Waddle missed Wednesday’s practice before returning for limited sessions Thursday and Friday. He made progress from the start of the week, although he never advanced to full participation.

The report defines questionable as a player being uncertain to play. Two practices kept Waddle involved in Denver’s preparation; they did not settle his availability.

That is a different finish from the previous week. Waddle practiced on a limited basis twice before the Arizona Cardinals game, then participated fully Friday and entered that matchup without an injury designation.

He subsequently left Denver’s 30-16 victory after a fourth-quarter reverse went wrong.

As Heavy previously reported, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Waddle aggravated an existing chest injury on the play. Rapoport reported Wednesday that his availability against Kansas City would depend on how practice went.

The circumstances made the injury particularly frustrating. Denver was ahead by two touchdowns with fewer than five minutes remaining when Waddle mishandled the exchange and recovered the ball for a 12-yard loss.

“Every once in a while you fall in love with a play,” Sean Payton said afterward, according to The Gazette’s Chris Tomasson.

Waddle finished that game with four catches for 48 yards. Through seven games, he had 26 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Broncos Have More Than One Offensive Injury Concern

Waddle’s status is one part of a broader preparation problem for Payton.

Harvey’s absence removes a backfield option. Bolles’ questionable designation leaves uncertainty along the offensive line. If Waddle also cannot play, Denver would have to adjust its receiving rotation alongside those other changes.

One encouraging development: Marvin Mims Jr. finished the week without a game designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday despite an ankle injury. Denver therefore avoided carrying the same uncertainty with another receiver.

On defense, Pat Surtain II also finished without a game designation. Zach Allen and Brandon Jones are questionable, while Talanoa Hufanga was ruled out.

Denver hosts Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS. For Waddle, the next meaningful development is whether the Broncos make him available for that game — and, if they do, how much of his normal role he can handle.