Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle Gets Bad Injury News for Chiefs Game

The Denver Broncos may have hurt wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on a meaningless fourth-quarter reverse in their Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals — and it may cost them his services for a critical Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle, suffered an aggravation of his previous chest injury on the reverse last week and his status for Sunday vs the Chiefs will be determined at a later time, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Waddle’s availability will be based on how practice goes.”

“Per sources, expect Jaylen Waddle to eventually be listed as questionable this week with his chest injury near his left shoulder,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “There is hope he can play Sunday vs Chiefs. It is the Chiefs, after all. Waddle aggravated injury after bobbling pitch from Bo Nix on reverse. Waddle was tackled for 12-yard loss. Sean Payton volunteered postgame his play call was “awful” and apologized for it.”

Waddle has struggled mightily in his first season with the Broncos, with both drops and productivity. While he leads the Broncos with 26 receptions for 276 yards through seven games, he’s only scored one touchdown. He got most of his yardage in a single game, when he caught 8 for 138 yards in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos Blasted for Calling Trick Play With Lead

The Broncos were lit up for calling a gimmicky play with such a big lead.

“Sometimes Sean Payton just can’t get out of his own way,” The Drive radio host Zach Bye wrote on X. “Running a trick play with under 5 min to play up 30-16. And it gets Jaylen Waddle hurt.”

Waddle wasn’t the only Broncos star hurt late in the win, which improved the Broncos to 5-2 as the first-place Kansas City Chiefs came to Denver in Week 8.

“Up big late, Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle has gone to the locker room with an arm injury and now Zach Allen has left the field,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on X. “Key players for Denver we should monitor.”

Broncos Made Blockbuster Trade for Waddle

The Broncos’ signature offseason move was trading with the Miami Dolphins for Waddle — they gave up their 2026 1st-round pick for the 1,000-yard wide receiver.

“Broncos are trading for Miami WR Jaylen Waddle, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on March 17. “Denver receives: Waddle and Dolphins’ 4th-round pick (11th in round) in this year’s draft. Miami receives: Broncos’ 1st-round pick (30th overall) along with their late 3rd- and 4th-round picks (30th in each round) in this year’s draft.”