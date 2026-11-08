Panthers DB Faces NFL Punishment for Controversial Hit and Jaylen Waddle Injury

Carolina Panthers cornerback Marco Wilson is a strong candidate for an NFL fine after taunting Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on Sunday. The hit that sent Waddle out for a concussion evaluation could draw a separate fine for Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley.

The distinction is in what the officials called. Wilson drew the taunting flag for what he did after the hit. Wheatley delivered the contact that left Waddle down and then being evalutated for a concussion, and officials did not flag the hit itself.

The flag gives the league a clear basis to review Wilson for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL’s published fine schedule lists $11,941 for a first taunting offense and $17,911 for a second. The league can adjust those amounts. Earlier this season, it fined Dallas running back Javonte Williams $11,941 for taunting and Chicago receiver Jahdae Walker $5,620 for the same violation, according to the league’s accountability report.

Jaylen Waddle Injury: WR Being Evaluated For a Concussion After Controversial Hit

UPDATED, 2:44 p.m. EST: The Denver Broncos ruled out Jaylen Waddle for the rest of the game after the team came out of the halftime break.

Denver Post columnist Troy Renck reported that Waddle was being evaluated for a concussion after taking the hit in the second quarter. Renck took issue with the contact to Waddle’s head and the lack of a flag on the hit. Waddle had left the game with Denver up 10-0.

Waddle had already given Bo Nix one of Denver’s biggest gains of the first quarter. He caught a pass for 23 yards to move the Broncos across midfield on the drive that ended with Courtland Sutton’s touchdown.

Denver had listed Waddle with a chest injury during the week, but he practiced in full Friday and went into Sunday without an injury designation. The second-quarter hit brought a new concern for a receiver who had scored his second touchdown as a Bronco the previous week against Kansas City.

Why the NFL Can Still Fine Zakee Wheatley for the Hit

The NFL rulebook gives a receiver attempting to catch a pass defenseless-player protection. It also covers a receiver who has completed the catch but hasn’t had time to protect himself or clearly become a runner. Among the prohibited forms of contact is a forcible blow to the head or neck with the helmet, facemask, forearm or shoulder.

League officiating staff review every play and can refer potential violations to the compliance team. That means the absence of an unnecessary roughness flag on Wheatley’s hit leaves the league free to review the point of contact and Waddle’s position at the time. A first offense for hitting a defenseless player carries a listed fine of $17,911.

The NFL and NFLPA singled out hits on defenseless players as one of five safety violations under a tougher repeat-offense policy this season. Three qualifying violations in a season trigger a one-game suspension.

The league typically publishes its weekly fines the following Saturday. Wilson’s flag is already on the record. The Week 9 report will show whether the league also takes action on the hit that sent Waddle out of the game.