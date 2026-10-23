Denver Broncos Stars Get Good News on NFL Punishment Following Appeals

Sometimes it’s not about the money — Denver Broncos stars Jaylen Waddle and Quinn Meinerz have plenty of that — it’s about the principle of the matter.

“Per sources, Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz and WR Jaylen Waddle both had their $14,926 dice roll celebration fines dismissed upon appeal,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“BREAKING: Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle and RG Quinn Meinerz were FINED $14,926 each by the NFL for their Yahtzee dice roll celebration during Week 3,” Football Forever wrote on X. “Meinerz and Waddle pantomimed rolling dice after Waddle scored a 2-point try, and the NFL classified the celebration as illegal.”

The Broncos, 4-2, travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 7.

First NFL Fine for Waddle Goes Off the Books

Waddle, in his 6th NFL season, is on a 4-year, $84.75 million contract extension signed in March 2024 and came to the Broncos via a trade that sent the Dolphins their 2026 1st-round pick.

It was Waddle’s first NFL punishment of any kind.

Waddle has struggled mightily in his first season with the Broncos, and the team’s failure to get him the ball on a regular basis — and his proclivity for dorps – seems to be a weekly topic of discussion.

While Waddle leads the Broncos with 22 receptions for 228 yards and 1 touchdown, those numbers are more a sign of failure than anything else — he’s averaging an anemic 38.0 receiving yards per game.

Quinn Meinerz: All-Time Bargain for Broncos

Meinerz is on a 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed before the 2024 season that represents incredible savings for the Broncos, as he’s developed into one of the NFL’s elite interior offensive linemen.

The 2021 3rd-round pick (No. 98) overall out of NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater has followed up his contract with consecutive NFL All-Pro seasons in 2024 and 2025.

In 2026, Meinerz is the 12th-highest-paid guard in the NFL, behind a long list of players who can’t hold a candle to him.

“How good is Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz?” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman wrote on his official X account on September 24. “Per Next Gen Stats, Meinerz did not allow a single pressure in the team’s Week 2 win over Jacksonville. It was his 20th career game without surrendering pressure. He gave up just one in Week 1. He has the lowest pressure rate among all qualifying NFL right guards over the past two seasons — despite leading with 378 one-on-one matchups in 2025. THAT good.”