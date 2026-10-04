Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? Broncos Make Reported RB Change vs. 49ers

J.K. Dobbins is playing for the Denver Broncos against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but viewers had plenty of reason to wonder where he was early in the game.

Dobbins did not record an official touch during the first quarter, while RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie received the bulk of Denver’s running back opportunities.

The unusual usage apparently wasn’t accidental.

9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis reported during the second quarter that Denver had changed the order of its running back rotation.

“Clearly the #Broncos running back rotation has been altered,” Klis wrote on X. “It’s now: Harvey, Badie, Dobbins. Before it was: Dobbins, Harvey, Badie.”

Klis added that the new order had held “at least through the 1Q and one series into 2Q.”

That development provides an important explanation for the sudden surge in questions about whether Dobbins was playing, injured or even active against San Francisco.

Broncos Drop J.K. Dobbins Behind RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie

Dobbins’ lack of touches stood out because he entered Sunday’s game as Denver’s primary ball carrier.

Through the first three games of the season, Dobbins had started all three contests and carried the ball 35 times for 121 yards. He received 17 carries for 49 yards in Denver’s Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Against San Francisco, though, the Broncos initially flipped that hierarchy.

Denver Post reporter Parker Gabriel also noted on X that Dobbins appeared “visibly frustrated” during a lengthy Broncos drive as Harvey and Badie received most of the work.

The combination of Gabriel’s observation and Klis’ report points toward a change in usage rather than Dobbins simply waiting his turn during an unusual series.

It remains too early to say whether Sean Payton has permanently demoted Dobbins or whether the Broncos are experimenting with their rotation against San Francisco. Klis specifically limited his observation to the first quarter and the opening series of the second.

But for a player who had been at the front of Denver’s rotation, falling behind both Harvey and Badie was a significant early-game development.

Is J.K. Dobbins Hurt?

There was no indication entering Sunday’s game that an injury would prevent Dobbins from playing.

Denver’s official inactive list included five players, but Dobbins was not among them. The Broncos said outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman was their only inactive player because of injury.

Dobbins had been dealing with a hip injury earlier in the season. He and Harvey were both limited during preparation for Denver’s Week 3 game, but Dobbins ultimately played against the Rams.

His reduced role against the 49ers therefore appeared to be a personnel decision early in the game rather than the result of Dobbins being ruled out.

That distinction is particularly important for fantasy managers checking Dobbins’ status after seeing Harvey and Badie get work ahead of him.

J.K. Dobbins Entered Week 4 as Broncos’ Leading Running Back

Denver’s early change comes after Dobbins opened the season firmly atop the Broncos’ rushing rotation.

Denver’s early change comes after Dobbins opened the season firmly atop the Broncos’ rushing rotation.

He carried eight times for 36 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs, followed with 10 carries for 36 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars and then handled 17 attempts against the Rams.

Harvey, meanwhile, missed Denver’s Week 2 victory over Jacksonville while dealing with a hamstring injury before returning for Week 3.

Dobbins also entered the season with ambitious expectations after re-signing with Denver. He rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games for the Broncos in 2025 before a foot injury ended his season.

Whether Sunday’s early rotation represents a lasting change will become clearer as the game progresses.

But through the opening portion of Broncos-49ers, Dobbins was healthy enough to play, he simply was no longer functioning as Denver’s clear No. 1 running back.