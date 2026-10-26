Frustrated Broncos RB Refuses Interviews Following Cardinals Win

If Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins wanted to throw gasoline on the fire over rumors that he might be part of a trade package to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Jonathan Taylor, his actions after Sunday’s Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals probably did the trick.

After Dobbins and 2nd-year running back RJ Harvey were effectively told to take a seat behind rookie running back Jonah Coleman in his first game back from injured reserve, Dobbins was not in the mood to discuss his team’s 30-16 win or his lack of a role in it despite scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.

“J.K. Dobbins had 13 yds off first 2 carries on opening series, but finished with just 6 carries for 23 yards (1-yd TD) as rookie Jonah Coleman took over for 9 carries, 54 yds,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Sunday night. “After game, Dobbins said ‘I’m unavailable’ to media gathering around his locker and walked out of locker room. Hello, Indy?”

Broncos Unceremoniously Turned to Coleman

The final tally for the Broncos’ running backs showed a sudden, dramatic shift away from Dobbins and Harvey.

“Broncos Week 7 RB Usage: Jonah Coleman: 50% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 2 targets (69 yds) … RJ Harvey: 25% snaps, 3 carries, 8 routes, 2 targets (60 yds, TD) … J.K. Dobbins: 21% snaps, 6 carries (23 yds, TD),” NFL analyst Michael F. Florio wrote on his official X account on Sunday night.

“I said it before the season, and I’ll say it again: By the end of the year, Jonah Coleman will be the Broncos RB you wish you had on your fantasy roster,” Fantasy Football Expert and “Avengers: Endgame” star Matthew Berry wrote on X on Saturday. “He should be rostered in 100% of leagues. He isn’t. Go fix that!”

J.K. Dobbins Talked Big Game Before Season

Dobbins made a wild claim in August after signing a 2-year, $16 million contract this offseason: he would play in every regular-season game for the first time in his career and lead the NFL in rushing yards.

“I know a lot of people always say, ‘Oh, he’s good for the first 10 weeks.’ Like, I’ll be in the top three (in rushing) for the first 10 weeks, right? And they’ll be like, ‘Dude, he does this every time,’” Dobbins told the Denver Post. “Well, this year, forget a top three. I’ll keep saying it. People think I’m crazy — but I’m going to be No. 1. And I’m going to keep it there for the whole year, 17 games.”

While Dobbins has played in all 7 games for the Broncos so far, he’s currently on pace to rush for just 765 yards in 17 games — less than the 772 yards he rushed for in 10 games for the Broncos in 2025 before he suffered a season-ending foot injury.