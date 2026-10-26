Broncos’ Sean Payton Hints At A Massive Change At RB Position

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman wasted little time reminding the team what they’ve been missing amid his four-game absence.

The fourth-round selection finished with nine attempts for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards. He helped Denver secure an impressive 30-16 victory on the road and effectively made head coach Sean Payton another reason to rethink the team’s backfield rotation.

When speaking to reporters after the contest, Payton said, “Got to get him more touches. Definitely.”

This is Coleman’s second promising performance of the season, as he also carried the ball ten times for 39 yards and a rushing score in their Week 2 win over Jacksonville. He also added three catches for 19 yards in that gamr.

Jonah Coleman Might’ve Taken Lead Back Duties For Broncos

The Broncos have been desperately searching for consistency and explosiveness on the ground. Entering today’s contest, J.K. Dobbins had a mere 270 yards off 81 carries (3.4 yards-per-attempt). He started hot with three attempts for 15 yards on the first drive today, but only had three carries for eight yards the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, RJ Harvey has established himself as a key weapon in the passing game, but he has only 87 yards off 24 attempts (3.6 yards-per-attempt). While both Harvey and Dobbins reached the end zone today, it was clear which back had the most impressive performance (surprisingly, the only one who failed to score a touchdown).

Many were excited about Coleman during training camp, as he received rave reviews throughout August. Denver’s crowded backfield was really the only factor limiting his potential ceiling. However, he has more than enough talent to ascend the loaded depth chart.

The fact that Payton clearly took note of the performance is a great indication of his trajectory. He’ll be a staple of their rushing attack going forward, even if Dobbins and Harvey will also remain involved.

Jonah Coleman’s Emergence Throws Cold Water On Previous Trade Speculation

Coleman’s emergence creates an interesting situation for the Broncos’ backfield. Conversely, it also extinguishes any potential trades that the team could make to bolster their running back room.

Just last week, NFL analyst Kay Adams urged Sean Payton and Co. to trade for Colts Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor. “Sean [Payton], listen to me. Go get JT [Jonathan Taylor].” Adams said. “If they go get JT, they’re winning the Super Bowl. I’m saying it right now.”

As it stands right now, that seems like a costly measure that is no longer necessary. DenSports 104.3‘s Andrew Mason also doesn’t believe they’ll go that route.

“Jonah Coleman looks GOOD today,” Mason wrote on X. “Get him some more reps the next two games and the Broncos might have their answer without having to go to the trade market.”

Denver’s Week 8 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs will provide another opportunity to see whether Coleman can build on the impressive showing. After Sunday’s performance, the Broncos have every reason to find out just how much their rookie running back can contribute. Time will tell if Payton lives up to his end of the bargain.