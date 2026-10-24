Broncos Give Injury Update on Rookie RB Jonah Coleman

The Denver Broncos are approaching full strength — a scary prospect for the remaining teams on their schedule.

The Broncos got a double dose of good injury news ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals: talented rookie running back Jonah Coleman is back from injured reserve, and $60 million edge rusher Jonathon Cooper is returning after spending six games on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list.

“RB Jonah Coleman (IR, ankle) and OLB Jonathon Cooper (commissioner’s exempt list) have been activated on Broncos 53-man roster per source,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Cooper showed accountability and professionalism this week in his dealings with the media. Coleman to replace RB Tyler Badie who has been placed on short-term IR?”

“Broncos are activating RB Jonah Coleman before Sunday’s matchup vs. the Cardinals,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Cooper is still facing a trial for felony domestic violence after two arrests in a 7-day stretch this summer and could very well face further NFL discipline after his case is adjudicated.

The Broncos are 4-2 and have won two consecutive games following an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Jonah Coleman Could Give Critical Lift to Offense

Coleman’s return could give a much-needed boost to the Broncos’ struggling and much-maligned offense.

“Source: With a high-ankle sprain, Broncos RB Jonah Coleman now will miss the next few games and be placed on short-term injured reserve today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 26. “Coleman is expected back for the Broncos’ game against the Cardinals in late October.”

“The Broncos are placing Jonah Coleman on IR, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “He’s expected to be back after missing the mandated four games.”

Coleman More Than Ready for NFL Competition

Coleman showed he was up to the task when he was pressed into duty in a 20-13 comeback win over the Jags in Week 2 that evened Denver’s record at 1-1 — he had 10 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown, plus 3 receptions for 19 yards.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Coleman, a 2026 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall), as the NFL’s top “Under the Radar” rookie in 2026.

“The Broncos landed Coleman in the fourth round, and the rookie has flashed this preseason,” Bowen wrote on September 5. “He has the foot quickness and vision to thrive in Denver’s rushing attack, but he also adds to the pass game with his receiving skills and blocking ability. Coleman is the third option for Denver in a committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.”