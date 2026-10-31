Denver Broncos Get Major Update on Rumored All-Pro Trade Target

The Denver Broncos are in luck regarding a potential trade for Jonathan Taylor.

“The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told @RapSheet [Ian Rapoport] and me,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on October 31. “Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources.”

The news piqued interest in Broncos Country, especially after noteworthy social media activity from Taylor’s wife and comments from the three-time Pro Bowler.

“It’s my understanding that the #Colts are not shopping star RB Jonathan Taylor ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. However, like any smart team would do, Indy is listening to offers,” The Athletic’s James Boyd reported on X on October 31.

“And as HC Shane Steichen said yesterday, Taylor *is* set to play tomorrow against the #Jaguars.”

Boyd added even more context.

“The #Colts would be thrilled to keep RB Jonathan Taylor in Indy. But of course, it’s a business, so they have to consider all possibilities,” Boyd posted in a follow-up, adding, “A *massive* offer would obviously change the calculations.”

ESPN’s Stephen Holder posted his belief that “Taylor is a tremendous player. One of the best in Colts history. But if you get the right offer, you HAVE to trade him. That’s how I see it.”

The Broncos have shown an interest, though to what extent remains unclear.

“The list of teams that have expressed at least some level of interest in trading for Taylor is thought to include the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, sources said,” Rapoport and Schefter wrote on October 31.

“The Colts already have received at least one offer that includes a second-round draft pick, along with additional compensation, sources told ESPN.”

Broncos Get Jonathan Taylor Trade Cost Update Amid Interest

The biggest question the Broncos face is just how much a trade for the one-time First-Team All-Pro would cost. The Broncos traded their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle. That took time to bear fruit for Sean Payton and Co., despite a full offseason.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones wrote that Indy would net “at least” a second-round pick.

The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero discussed the cost of a potential trade for Taylor. He reported that they already had an offer of a second-rounder plus for the RB and “immediately rejected it.”

“The Colts aren’t in fire sale mode. Taylor is only 27, he is the face of the franchise, and he just signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August. The Colts won’t deal him for anything other than a premium haul—and rightfully so. The Colts haven’t told other teams exactly what they want for Taylor,” Pelissero wrote on October 31.

“It makes sense they’d want something close to deal the Panthers got when they traded Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in 2022 in exchange for 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth-rounder. Taylor is due about $4.866 million for the rest of this season, including active roster bonuses. His $15 million base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed five days after the Super Bowl.”

A deal like that is a lot of capital, but would allow the Broncos to add Taylor and still retain their 2027 first-round pick. They already have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL. Taylor would be a fine finishing touch for the Broncos.