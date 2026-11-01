Broncos Add 6-Foot-5, 300-Pound O-Lineman & Two Other Players For Chiefs Game

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos followed through on the expectations for their game-day roster. The Broncos also added Gavin Ortega to the mix.

“Denver promoted safety Taylor Rapp from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on October 31. “Denver also elevated running back Cody Schrader and offensive lineman Gavin Ortega from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.”

The Broncos were expected to add Rapp in some capacity, along with Schrader’s elevation.

Denver will be without starting safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and running back RJ Harvey (knee) in Week 8 for their rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. They placed the latter on injured reserve this week.

The Broncos signed Rapp to their 53-man roster rather than using his final standard elevation from the practice squad.

This is Schrader’s first elevation of the season.

Broncos Add Gavin Ortega Along With Taylor Rapp and Cody Schrader for Chiefs Game

There are slightly differing tones in the reaction of the Broncos beat to Ortega’s elevation along with Schrader. That is primarily due to the uncertainty around Pro Bowl left tackle Garett Bolles (hip).

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson posted, “Regarding #Broncos rookie OL Gavin Ortega being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. Chiefs, it will be seen if he will be active or if he was elevated as a reward for his play in practice and to get a full game check” on X in reaction to the news.

DNVR’s Zac Stevens called it “significant” with Bolles’ designation.

“Extra big man for the game with LT Garett Bolles questionable due to a hip issue,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Ortega has worked at center for the Broncos. He profiled as an interior lineman coming into the NFL. The Broncos list him as an “OL,” rather than a specific position like many of his teammates are.

That underscores that Denver views him as a versatile contributor.

“Gavin Ortega has adequate size with solid play strength and athletic ability, winning with very good hand placement and proactive footwork to stay attached and steer defenders deep into reps,” Brandon Thorn wrote for Bleacher Report in April. “His profile projects best inside at guard, where his traits can play up.

“He will need time to acclimate given the jump in competition and limited experience there. Ortega is still young (turns 22 in April), leaving room for continued physical development.”

Defensive lineman Zach Allen, safety Brandon Jones, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are also questionable for the contest. The Broncos enter this contest riding a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7.