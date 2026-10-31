Broncos Expected to Add Super Bowl Champ, ‘Fearless’ RB for Chiefs Game

The Denver Broncos are turning to Cody Schrader and Taylor Rapp for help.

“#Broncos expected tomorrow from practice squad to elevate RB Cody Schrader with RB RJ Harvey out,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on October 30. “Unless he is signed to the 53-man roster, safety Taylor Rapp expected to be elevated due to safety Talanoa Hufanga out and safety Brandon Jones questionable. Expect Rapp to be active.”

The Broncos ruled Harvey out with a knee injury that he suffered in practice on Thursday, while Hufanga is dealing with an ankle injury that his sidelined him for the past two weeks.

This will be Rapp’s third game with the Broncos, which is why how they add him to the game-day roster matters. Teams can only elevate a player from the practice squad three times and must sign them to their 53-man roster or find another option.

Rapp, 28, has 8 total tackles through two games with the Broncos.

Rapp is a former second-round pick, taken 61st overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, and he won a Super Bowl with them in 2021. He spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills.

The 6-foot, 208-pound veteran has 496 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, and 1 INT touchdown for his career. He has started 72 of the 95 games in which he has appeared so far in his career.

Broncos Expected to Elevate Taylor Rapp, Fellow Former Rams Player for Chiefs Game

Like Rapp, Schrader joins the Broncos as a former Rams player. He has also had stints with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers.

“Ornery and competitive,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Schrader before the 2024 draft. “He’s a stocky short-strider lacking ideal explosiveness but is still a successful outside-zone back due to his vision, decisiveness and fearlessness through the line.

“A volume back more likely to wear a defense down rather than gash them with chunk runs and is a capable pass protector against the blitz. Teams need to weigh the heavy production against average physical tools, but he appears to have a decent shot of becoming an RB2/3 with three-down ability.”

The 5-foot-9, 214-pound RB also contributes on special teams.

Schrader will fill in as needed (well) behind starter J.K. Dobbins and rookie fourth-round draft pick Jonah Coleman. He has just two touches for 9 yards in his career.

Coleman led the Broncos with nine carries for 53 yards in the Week 7 win against the Arizona Cardinals, but head coach Sean Payton and Co. could look to reestablish Dobbins in a more competitive game against the Chiefs in Week 8.