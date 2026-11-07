Broncos Predicted as Trade Target for Two NFC Contenders

The Denver Broncos have depth at positions other teams would kill for, and it could make them a popular trade target between now and the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

One of those positions — cornerback — could tempt several NFC contenders to approach the Broncos about a deal, according to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones.

“Detroit and Chicago would each love to add a cornerback if the price is right,” Jones wrote on November 7. “I would suspect teams will call the Denver Broncos, who have some depth at that spot.”

The Broncos have three cornerbacks who could be trade candidates and plug-and-play starters for almost any team in the NFL: Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, and Ja’Quan McMillian.

Whether the Broncos would be willing to part with any of them is another question entirely, though they might do so in exchange for a serviceable tight end.

Report: Broncos Tried ‘Outrageous’ Trade for All-Pro

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on Saturday morning, the Broncos made a move to trade for Arizona Cardinals tight end and NFL All-Pro Trey McBride.

McBride wasn’t the only tight end the Broncos have tried to go after, either.

“The Denver Broncos have checked in around the league on tight ends, going so far as to ambitiously — and some would say outrageously — check on Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, Colorado, and played at Colorado State,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote. “The Cardinals made it very clear they have zero intention of trading McBride, and Denver turned its attention elsewhere.”

The Broncos are 6-2 and play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9.

Moss, McMillian on Expiring Contracts

Both Moss and McMillian have been full-time starters for the Broncos for multiple seasons, and both are in the final years of their current contracts.

Both could also garner large deals on the open market. For McMillian, that could mean a contract somewhere in the range of $8 million to $10 million per year.

For Moss, as an outside cover cornerback, that number goes way up — think $15 million to $20 million per year, likely on a 3-year deal.