$44 Million Denver Broncos Player Punished Before Los Angeles Chargers Game

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos got an additional insult to their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, as left guard Ben Powers got bad news from the NFL.

“Broncos LG Ben Powers was fined $17,911 for a blindside block in 1Q,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported in a post on X on October 7, noting that the veteran “was not penalized for during SF game. He will appeal.”

Per Klis, Powers said, “I have to find out what play it was, first.”

Powers’ fine is in line with a standard first-offense, per the NFL. A second infraction could lead to a penalty as high as $23,882.

The greater concern for Powers, though, is that he now has one strike against him under revised league guidelines that the NFL and NFLPA announced in a joint effort in August. If Powers commits two more infractions of this kind, he will be suspended for one game.

If this call sticks, the strike will also carry over into future seasons.

The good news is that Powers could get a portion of his fine money back at the end of the season if he avoids further incidents.

Ben Powers Gets Bad News Amid Broncos Uncertainty

The NFL defines a blindside block as when “a player initiates a block when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line and makes forcible contact to his opponent with his helmet, forearm, or shoulder, unless the contact occurs in close-line play prior to the ball leaving that area.”

Moreover, “The ball is not considered to have left that area if the player who takes the snap, either from shotgun position or from under center, retreats in the pocket immediately or with slight delay, and hands the ball to another player, passes the ball, is tackled, or runs with the ball himself during a designed play. Any forcible contact in close-line play is still subject to the restrictions for crackback and peel back blocks.”

Powers is on an expiring contract with the Broncos.

He has long been viewed as the weak link among the starting front five for Denver. Their decision to revise his contract could be a precursor to his exit during the 2027 offseason.

Originally a fourth-round pick, Powers was the 123rd overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has started 80 of the 93 games that he has played in as a pro. That includes 44 of 46 contests with the Broncos. He also has more than $44 million in career earnings.

Broncos Still Awaiting Word on Another Fine

In addition to Powers, Broncos starters Quinn Meinerz and Jaylen Waddle were also fined $14,926. Those fines were for what the NFL deemed “Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.”

“With appeals officers rescinding so many fines for celebration, Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz had his $14,926 appeals hearing yesterday,” Klis reported in another post on X on October 7. “No appeal verdict yet.”

It is unclear if Waddle followed Meinerz’s lead, as Powers intends to do.

Up next, Powers and the Broncos will hit the road for their second AFC West matchup of the campaign. This time, they will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.