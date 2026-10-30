Denver Broncos Get Concerning RJ Harvey News Before Chiefs Game

The Denver Broncos have a new question in their backfield before facing the Kansas City Chiefs. Sean Payton did not provide an answer Friday.

Running back RJ Harvey was absent from practice October 30, according to DNVR Sports reporter Zac Stevens. Stevens subsequently reported that Payton did not comment on Harvey’s status.

The absence followed Thursday’s addition to the injury report with a knee issue. Harvey was listed as a limited participant that day, putting his availability under scrutiny ahead of Sunday’s AFC West matchup.

Payton discussed other parts of Denver’s running back situation Friday, including its depth and how the Broncos distribute opportunities. Harvey’s availability remained unresolved.

RJ Harvey’s Absence Follows New Knee Issue

Harvey was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report. The Broncos’ Thursday update then identified him as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Friday’s reported absence adds another development to that timeline. It does not, by itself, establish the severity of the injury or whether Harvey will miss the Chiefs game.

Stevens reported that Harvey was not at practice, then followed with a separate update that Payton did not comment on the running back’s status. The coach’s response supplied no additional explanation for the absence.

Harvey’s potential absence would affect more than Denver’s rushing rotation.

According to his official team statistics, Harvey has caught 25 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown through six appearances this season. His rushing production has been more modest: 87 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

That receiving role produced a significant payoff in Denver’s 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on October 25. Harvey turned a screen pass from Bo Nix into a 52-yard touchdown, finishing with two catches for 54 yards and three carries for six yards.

Sean Payton Discusses Broncos’ Backfield Approach

While Payton offered no comment on Harvey’s status, he did address the broader running back rotation.

According to Stevens’ account of Friday’s remarks, Payton said Denver uses a hot-hand approach at times. Stevens also reported that Payton pointed to analytics when discussing J.K. Dobbins’ burst and speed and described the running back room as deep.

Jonah Coleman’s return has already given that rotation another productive option.

The rookie rushed nine times for 54 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards against Arizona in his first appearance since Week 2. Afterward, Payton made clear he wanted to expand Coleman’s involvement.

“He looked really good. Got to get him more touches,” Payton said, according to the Broncos’ official postgame coverage.

Dobbins also scored against the Cardinals, giving Denver a touchdown from him and an explosive receiving score from Harvey in the same game.

If Harvey is unavailable against Kansas City, Dobbins and Coleman become the immediate candidates for additional work. But replacing Harvey’s contribution would involve passing-game assignments as well as carries.

Payton’s hot-hand approach gives Denver flexibility when its backs are available. Harvey’s status will determine how many options the Broncos actually have Sunday.