Red Flags Raised on Jaylen Waddle After Denver Broncos Win

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is getting more attention, but not for the reasons he or the organization hoped for when they surrendered their first-round pick in the 2026 draft to the Miami Dolphins for him this past offseason.

Waddle has battled injuries this year, including in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

That is not the reason he drew attention in the wake of the Broncos’ win, or why the discussion continues to spread.

“Jaylen Waddle had four catches for 24 yards tonight,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X on October 15. “He’s played 84 career NFL games. Now four of his 10 lowest single-game receiving totals (and 5/20) are in his first six outings with the #Broncos.”

#Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle was heavily featured in Week 2. Outside of that game… • 5 games• 14 catches• 90 receiving yards• 1 TD• Long of 13 yards https://t.co/GWNsOw7oUb pic.twitter.com/UcwlVXHw4S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2026

It is more than just Waddle’s receptions, targets, and receiving yard totals, too.

“Though 6 games with Denver, Jaylen Waddle is averaging 3.7 catches and 38 receiving yards per game, which would be career lows,” the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad posted on X on October 16.

“His 57.9 catch percentage, 6 yards per target and 3.5 yards after catch per reception would also be career lows.”

Waddle’s struggles have even been attributed to quarterback Bo Nix.

“Jaylen Waddle got traded from Alcatraz (Tua[Tagovailoa]) to Azkaban (Bo Nix),” Rotoballer’s Dan Fornek said in his post on X on October 16, adding that the situation for the former first-round pick “sucks.”

For his part, Nix argued that the Broncos are “capable” of creating more explosive plays, which they hoped Waddle would help with.

Instead, the Broncos’ offense ranks 26th in scoring and 31st overall with Waddle.

They ranked 14th in scoring and 10th overall in 2025. They also changed offensive coordinators and play-callers, with Davis Webb stepping into both roles for the first time this year. Head coach Sean Payton has already taken back the responsibility.

Not much has looked much different over the past two weeks. The conversation has revolved around Nix at quarterback.

However, the implications for Waddle and others are equally significant.

“I don’t know where the disconnect is right now, to be honest with you. Because when the shot’s called, you read it out, it’s not there. You make the right play with the football, check it down, and you go to the next play. I just think we’re really, for some reason, struggling to find those explosive plays,” Nix told reporters on October 15.

“That’s what makes an offense really spectacular is finding explosive plays. And right now, those–we don’t have those.”

The Broncos made a significant commitment to Waddle. They took on his three-year, $84.7 million extension in the trade. It has $15.2 million in guarantees in 2027 and cap hits of $27.1 million and $30.4 million over the next two seasons.

Their need to find more explosive players would seem to align with his slow start.

Getting Waddle more involved appears to be the most logical way for the Broncos to create more explosive plays or, at the very least, break the tendencies they have shown so far in 2026.

Up next, Waddle and the Broncos will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a road matchup. The Broncos are 2-1 against the NFC West so far this season. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.