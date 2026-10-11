Pair of Broncos Stars Headline Inactives List Against Chargers

The Denver Broncos will be without two of their best defensive players — including one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks — in a critical Week 5 game against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

The 2-2 Broncos put starting cornerbacks Riley Moss and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at the top of their list of players forced to sit out against the Chargers.

Broncos inactives vs Chargers: Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, Kage Casey, Dallen Bentley, Jordan Jackson, Tyler Onyedim, Sam Ehlinger Emergency 3rd QB,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

Moss and Surtain were both injured in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and didn’t practice all week, so their presence on the inactives list was expected.

“Most notable among Broncos inactives is DL Jordan Jackson is down; DL Sai’vion Jones is UP,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “That and no starting CBs Surtain or Moss.”

“Should be pretty straightforward for the Broncos on the inactives front today,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on X. “Already know CBs Pat Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) are out and QB Sam Ehlinger is emergency QB3. Normal has been the rookie trio of TE Dallen Bentley, OL Kage Casey and DL Tyler Onyedim. Would just need one more after that (either Sai’Vion Jones or Jordan Jackson).

Struggling 1st-Round Pick Pressed Into Duty

Losing both Moss and Surtain means the Broncos will finally have to see what they have in 2nd-year cornerback and 2025 1st-round pick (No. 20 overall) Jahdae Barron.

Surtain was replaced by Barron shortly before halftime against the 49ers.

“Pat Surtain (ankle) questionable to return,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account.

“Patrick Surtain getting helped off after a non-contact knee injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Had an arm over the shoulder of a medical official on each side leaving the field. Truly something to monitor, one of the best players in football and former DPOY.”

Surtain’s Injury Followed Shortly by Moss’ Injury

In an incredible turn of bad luck, Surtain’s injury was followed shortly after by Moss getting hurt.

“Broncos CB Riley Moss is being evaluated for a rib injury,” Klis wrote on his official X account. “Broncos two cornerbacks are Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron. Surtain and Riley Moss are both missing.”