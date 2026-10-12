Browns Sign Another Former Denver Broncos RB

The Cleveland Browns are turning to a former Denver Broncos running back and draft bust to add backfield depth.

“Sources: The Browns are signing RB Audric Estime off the Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 3 TDs to Cleveland.”

“The Browns are planning on signing RB Audric Estime from the Vikings’ practice squad to their active roster, per source,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Estime is the second former Broncos running back to land on the Browns following Jaleel McLaughlin.

“Well it took a couple years, but the Browns finally got Audric Estimé,” The Dawgs Podcast wrote on its official X account. “The Browns are signing Estimé to their active roster off the Vikings practice squad. Coming out of Notre Dame, Estimé (5-11, 230) was drafted in the 5th round by the Broncos in 2024. The bruising back has 122 career carries for 508 yards and 3 scores. Estimé was a Top-30 visit for the Browns before the 2024 draft. He now joins Jaleel McLaughlin as former Denver teammates in Cleveland.”

Vikings Signed Audric Estime on September 30

Estime has had a winding road since the Broncos released him as part of their final roster cuts before the 2025 season. Since then, he’s also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Vikings.

“Vikings sign Johnny Hekker, Audric Estime, Devin Neal, Keshawn Banks and Josh Priebe to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on September 30.

“Audric Estime signs with Vikings practice squad,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account.

Broncos Soured on Audric Estime After 1 Season

In their search for the right backfield, the Broncos have used draft picks in recent years that have flamed out quickly — including 2024 5th-round pick Estime, who was waived in final roster cuts before the 2025 season.

Denver’s weakest position group in 2024 was arguably their running backs. The team addressed it several times in the offseason, drafting UCF’s RJ Harvey in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signing free agent J.K. Dobbins.

Estime ran into trouble when he took umbrage at his position on the depth chart in 2025 — truly inconsequential on any Sean Payton-coached team in the preseason — and former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay called him out for “pouting” over where he was listed.

Lindsay implied attitude issues had been an issue for Estime dating back to his rookie season.

After Estime underwhelmed in the 2025 preseason, the writing seemed on the wall.

“Show the coaching staff that you want this job,” Lindsay said in July 2025. “Instead, with Audric Estime, it seems like he would walk to his rep or when he’s sitting there it’s like he’s not paying close enough attention or he’s going through the motions because he’s pouting … to the coaches it seems like you’re the same person as last year, and when things don’t go your way, you pout.”