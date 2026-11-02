‘Amazing’ Broncos Rookie Leads Comeback Win Over Chiefs

While the Denver Broncos defense deserved the glory for Sunday’s 28-24 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie running back Jonah Coleman stole the show on offense.

The Broncos rallied after trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Coleman led the way — the 2026 4th-round pick led the Broncos in both rushing (43 yards, 1 touchdown) and receiving (4 receptions for 63 yards).

Coleman was at his best in the fourth quarter, reeling off a 50-yard catch-and-run to set up his 5-yard touchdown run — what would prove to be the game-winning score.

“I believe the Broncos may have found their running back,” CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said. “Jonah Coleman is a revelation.”

“Jonah Coleman needs to remain a Bronco as long as humanly possible,” Broncos fan Jeremy Nicolls wrote on X. “That guy is amazing!!!”

Broncos Named Top Trade Candidate for RB

Nantz brought up trade rumors tying the Broncos to Indianapolis Colts NFL All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor early in the game as Denver’s offense struggled.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Broncos the top fit for Taylor, a 3-time Pro Bowler who appears to be part of the Colts’ stunning fire sale that saw a pair of NFL All-Pros, offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, traded on Tuesday.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet,” Fowler wrote on October 28. “He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new. But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season. And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement.”

Coleman’s Performance Likely Ends Internal Debate

Coleman missed four games with a high ankle sprain but has returned healthy in the last two weeks, and his performance against the Chiefs may have ended talks of trading for Taylor and settled the debate over whether he or veteran J.K. Dobbins should start.

Dobbins got the start against the Chiefs, but for the second game in a row, the Broncos turned to Coleman when they needed to win.

The other Broncos running back who would compete with Coleman for carries, 2nd-year running back RJ Harvey, was placed on injured reserve after he hurt his knee at practice on Thursday.

Harvey scored 12 touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.

“Broncos are placing RB RJ Harvey on IR with knee injury per source,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He’ll miss at least 4 games, 5 weeks with the bye. Suffered injury during early portion of practice Thursday.”

“The Broncos are placing emerging RB R.J. Harvey on short-term IR as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in practice this week, source says,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Harvey will miss the next four games and is eligible to return as soon as the Broncos game vs the Dolphins on Dec. 6.”