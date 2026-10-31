Broncos Place ‘Emerging’ 12-TD Running Back on Injured Reserve

These types of moments are why the Denver Broncos have taken pains to create depth at running back — and why they still might make another move at the position before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

“Broncos are placing RB RJ Harvey on IR with knee injury per source,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He’ll miss at least 4 games, 5 weeks with the bye. Suffered injury during early portion of practice Thursday.”

“The Broncos are placing emerging RB R.J. Harvey on short-term IR as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in practice this week, source says,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Harvey will miss the next four games and is eligible to return as soon as the Broncos game vs the Dolphins on Dec. 6.”

RJ Harvey Scored 12 Touchdowns as Rookie

Harvey, a 2025 2nd-round pick, scored 12 touchdowns as a rookie and took over after starter J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, but his role has diminished in 2026 because of his own inefficiency and the return of rookie Jonah Coleman from injured reserve.

“BREAKING: Broncos are placing RJ Harvey on short-term IR, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “He suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s practice. Harvey is expected to return this season, as early as Dec. 6 for the Broncos-Dolphins game.”

“R.J. Harvey has been really good in the passing game and they use him well in a variety of ways,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Going on short term IR will be a hit to the offense, but this shouldn’t be a long term thing from my understand.”

Broncos in Mix for Jonathan Taylor Trade

There’s a chance the Broncos could still be in the mix to trade for another elite running back — Indianapolis Colts All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Broncos the top fit for Taylor, a 3-time Pro Bowler who appears to be part of the Colts’ stunning fire sale that saw a pair of NFL All-Pros, offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, traded on Tuesday.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet,” Fowler wrote on October 28. “He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new. But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season. And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement.”