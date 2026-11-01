Broncos’ $20 Million Starter Leaves Chiefs Game With Injury

The Denver Broncos were down one of their most reliable and underrated defenders in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Brandon Jones has a hamstring injury and is OUT for reminder of game, Broncos announce,” The Denver Post’s Sam Jane wrote on his official X account. “Will be Taylor Rapp and Devon Key at safety the rest of way.”

The Broncos were already playing without 2-time NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who missed his third straight game with an ankle injury — meaning both of the Broncos’ starting safeties were sidelined.

“Broncos’ Brandon Jones has been ruled out with a hamstring injury,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account.

“Taylor Rapp and Devon Key are Broncos’ second-half safeties,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Rapp just called for pass interference. Brandon Jones had hamstring injury coming in. Hufanga missed 3rd straight game with high ankle sprain.”

Looming Contract Decision for Broncos, Jones

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti put Jones at the top of his list of 2027 “free agents of consequence” headed into the final season of a 3-year, $20 million contract in 2026.

It’s no coincidence the Broncos’ defense became elite once Jones came on board as a free agent before the 2024 season. It’s also no coincidence the defense took a noticeable dip when he suffered a season-ending injury with 3 games left in the regular season in 2025.

The problem for the Broncos is Jones isn’t 1st in line to get paid — he’s likely behind outside cornerback Riley Moss and slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, who are also in line for massive contracts.

Moss is projected to land a contract that could pay him somewhere in the vicinity of $20 million per year. McMillian, who made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, is playing on a 2nd-round tender that will pay him $5.8 million in 2026.

Broncos Pushed to Offer Contract Extension

In June, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz put giving Jones a contract extension as the No. 1 priority for the Broncos before training camp began.

“The Broncos have three members of their secondary set to hit free agency after the 2026 season,” Schatz wrote. “They might be willing to let Ja’Quan McMillian leave because they have 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings. They also might want to wait on Riley Moss and see if he can clean up some of his pass interference issues. That leaves safety Jones. At 28, he’s the oldest of the three players, but he’s an important part of this defense and a big reason Denver ranked third in DVOA against passes up the middle in 2025. It would be good to extend Jones another couple of seasons to keep the back end of the Broncos’ defense strong.”