Riley Moss Injury Update: Broncos Starting CB Ruled Out vs. Panthers

The Denver Broncos saw two of their best players go down with possible concussions in the first half of Sunday’s Week 9 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down first and was taken to the locker room for treatment. Starting cornerback Riley Moss went down shortly after Waddle and also headed for the locker room.

Moss left the game with the Broncos leading 10-0 late in the first half — the Panthers scored on the possession he left the game to make the score 10-7, and the Broncos went into halftime with a 13-7 lead.

Both Moss and Waddle were both ruled out at halftime.

“The Broncos rule out WR Jaylen Waddle and CB Riley Moss with concussions,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

“Broncos Sideline Injury Update: Riley Moss laid on the field for a bit with medical staff,” Broncos reporter Susie Wargin wrote on X. “He walked towards the Broncos sideline with staff, bypassed the medical tent and around the field into the locker room. He is being evaluated for a possible concussion.”

“Riley Moss is being evaluated for a concussion,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Moss walked off the field under his own power after going down. He went straight to the locker room.”

Possible Signs of Serious Concussion for Moss

Moss appeared to briefly go unconscious after taking a knee to the head.

“Looked like Riley Moss had a fencing response after the knee to the head,” NFL reporter Charean Williams wrote on X.

“Another scary sight as Broncos DB, Riley Moss, lay motionless on the football field after taking a knee to the head,” former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho wrote on his official X account with a video of the moment Moss was hurt.

Moss Has History of Missing Games With Injuries

Moss is in his 4th season with the Broncos and 3rd season as a starting outside cornerback opposite 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

Moss has already missed one game this season with a chest injury, sitting out a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He also missed 3 games in 2024 due to a knee injury/MCL injury.