Broncos Receive Bad News On Safety Talanoa Hufanga’s Status

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga is one of their best defensive players. Through the first month of the season, he’s made a strong case for himself as their best player.

He has 23 tackles, 2 interceptions (including one he returned for a 66-yard TD), 1 forced fumble, and 1 sack over the first five games.

Unfortunately, the Broncos will have to survive without their star safety for a few weeks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Hufanga will miss a couple of games as he recovers from the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.

“The initial belief is Denver safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) could miss some time, perhaps two or three weeks, but the injury was not considered severe upon last check,” Fowler wrote. “Denver, like many teams, likes to give injuries 48 to 72 hours to determine severity and how a player is feeling in the aftermath of a game.”

While it’s obviously good news that he avoided a stint on Injured Reserve, his absence will still be a huge loss for Denver’s defense in the meantime. They can hardly afford to lose him on the back end.

Devon Key Will Step Up For Broncos Amid Hufanga’s Absence

Special teams Ace Devon Key, an All-Pro for his contributions in the third phase (he set a franchise record with 26 special teams tackles) last season, took over the starting job after Hufanga got injured in the third quarter. The team will be relying on him to hold down the role until he’s ready to return to the lineup.

Key entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He has played sparingly on defense since joining the Broncos in 2022.

His most significant contributions came in 2023, when he started two games for an injured Brandon Jones (who he’ll be starting alongside on Thursday night).

The Broncos could also turn to backup JL Skinner, whom the team selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, if Key struggles. However, he’s played far fewer snaps on defense since arriving in Mile High.

Broncos Severely Short-Handed Heading Into TNF Matchup Against Seattle

Unfortunately, Hufanga’s injury is only one of many the Broncos are currently dealing with. They’ll also be without star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, WR Pat Bryant, and RB Jonah Coleman when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Riley Moss is also questionable with a rib injury. Conversely, the Seahawks are getting healthier ahead of the matchup. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been limited in practice with an ankle injury, but he’s expected to play. So is Leonard Williams, who has also been limited with the same ailment.

Aside from running back Zach Charbonnet, who is currently working his way back from a torn ACL, the only key player they might be without tomorrow is linebacker Drake Thomas, who ranks second on the team with 35 tackles.

With both teams at 3-2, one will fall to a surprising .500 record tomorrow. Unfortunately, the Seahawks have a significant edge in the health department.