Broncos Named ‘Best Trade Fit’ for 6-foot-6, 321-Pound Super Bowl Champion

Instead of making a blockbuster trade that would pummel their draft resources for the foreseeable future to get an elite running back, the Denver Broncos might want to focus on improving blocking for the running backs they already have.
At least that’s the approach suggested by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who named the Broncos the “Best Trade Fit” for 6-foot-6, 321-pound Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Tyler Steen.
Steen would address the weak link on the Broncos’ offensive line with current starting guard Ben Powers.
“Would GM Howie Roseman consider trading Steen?” Popper wrote on November 3. “Or is he a piece to keep as the Eagles attempt to rebuild the offensive line, which was once the defined strength of the roster? Steen, a 2023 third-round pick, has been a pretty steady player at right guard for the Eagles as he has moved into a full-time starting role over the past two seasons. He is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Eagles have not yet extended him, so Steen is a pending free agent in 2027.”
That means the Broncos might not have to give up much for a significant upgrade — think something like a 2027 or 2028 6th-round pick.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are unexpected sellers heading into the November 10 NFL trade deadline — they lost their sixth straight game in Week 8, dropping to 2-6.
Steen Has Incentive to Shine With New Team
Steen, if he’s traded, has a massive incentive to ball out — he’s playing for a new contract. Right now, Spotrac projects his next contract at something around a 3-year, $15 million market value — a number he could easily double or triple if he helps lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl.
In July, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Steen the “Most Promising” building block on the Eagles roster.
“In recent years, the Philadelphia Eagles have earned a reputation as a team that drafts, develops, and fields excellent offensive linemen,” Knox wrote on July 5. “Third-year guard Tyler Steen serves as a great recent example. Drafted in the third round out of Alabama in 2023, Steen was largely a depth piece over his first two seasons. He took over for Mekhi Becton at right guard in 2025, and he quickly became a dependable piece of a line that was embattled by injuries. Steen started all 17 games for the Eagles this past season and played 96 percent of the offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus ranked him 17th overall and 11th in pass protection among all guards in 2025. Entering a contract year, Steen has a great opportunity to build on last season and earn that lucrative second contract.”
Tyler Steen Became Beloved Eagle After Fight
If the Broncos do make a deal for Steen, they’d also be getting a player who backs down from absolutely no one. Steen wrote his name into Philadelphia pro sports lore with an incredible, wild, rollicking fight in a Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders in 2025.
Steen began throwing blows with 5-foot-10, 182-pound Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter and, within seconds, found himself fighting 8 Commanders at once … and somehow holding his own.
“Tyler Steen decided to fight the entire Commanders defense by himself,” Barstool Philly wrote on X on Saturday, December 20. “EAGLES LEGEND.”
The NFL’s GameDay Accountability committee levied 2 separate fines against Steen totaling $16,870, although he avoided a suspension.
Four Commanders were fined for their roles in the fight with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw ($20,280), safety Will Harris ($11,593), safety Quan Martin ($11,572) and cornerback Mike Sainristil ($9,725) all feeling the pinch.
Steen was ejected from the game, as were Kinlaw and Martin, and the fight came after the Eagles converted what seemed like an unnecessary 2-point conversion.
“Tyler Steen got jumped by nearly 8 players,” Eagles reporter James Simone wrote on X. “Build him a statue.”
Broncos Named ‘Best Trade Fit’ for 6-foot-6, 321-Pound Super Bowl Champion