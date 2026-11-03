Broncos Named ‘Best Trade Fit’ for 6-foot-6, 321-Pound Super Bowl Champion

Instead of making a blockbuster trade that would pummel their draft resources for the foreseeable future to get an elite running back, the Denver Broncos might want to focus on improving blocking for the running backs they already have.

At least that’s the approach suggested by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, who named the Broncos the “Best Trade Fit” for 6-foot-6, 321-pound Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Tyler Steen.

Steen would address the weak link on the Broncos’ offensive line with current starting guard Ben Powers.

“Would GM Howie Roseman consider trading Steen?” Popper wrote on November 3. “Or is he a piece to keep as the Eagles attempt to rebuild the offensive line, which was once the defined strength of the roster? Steen, a 2023 third-round pick, has been a pretty steady player at right guard for the Eagles as he has moved into a full-time starting role over the past two seasons. He is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Eagles have not yet extended him, so Steen is a pending free agent in 2027.”

That means the Broncos might not have to give up much for a significant upgrade — think something like a 2027 or 2028 6th-round pick.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are unexpected sellers heading into the November 10 NFL trade deadline — they lost their sixth straight game in Week 8, dropping to 2-6.

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Steen Has Incentive to Shine With New Team

Steen, if he’s traded, has a massive incentive to ball out — he’s playing for a new contract. Right now, Spotrac projects his next contract at something around a 3-year, $15 million market value — a number he could easily double or triple if he helps lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl.

In July, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Steen the “Most Promising” building block on the Eagles roster.