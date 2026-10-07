Denver Broncos Urged to Trade for 1,000-Yard Titans Pro Bowl RB

The Denver Broncos have done a great job stacking their roster over the last 2 seasons, going from no reliable running backs to 3 game-breakers: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman.

The problem has been keeping them healthy. Just one month into the 2026 regular season, all 3 running backs have dealt with their own injury issues — Coleman was placed on injured reserve on September 26.

They also haven’t been very effective.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker thinks the solution might be via a trade, proposing the Broncos make a move for 1,000-yard Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

“The Titans look like one of few surefire sellers, and Pollard could finally be on the move in the final year of his contract,” Locker wrote on October 7. “Denver’s stable of running backs sits just 28th in rushing grade at the position.”

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RB Tony Pollard’s Production Off the Charts

The Broncos haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019 — something Pollard has done each of the last 4 seasons, with 2 different teams.

Pollard signed a 3-year, $21 million contract with the Titans before the 2024 season and has rushed for over 1,000 yards for them each of the last 2 seasons, and did it for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2 seasons before that, including his lone Pro Bowl selection following the 2022 season.

He’s on track to possibly do it again in 2026 — Pollard has 221 rushing yards through Tennessee’s 1st 4 games.

Broncos Dealt Blow With Coleman’s Injury

The Broncos are 2-2 headed into a Week 5 road game against the desperate, winless Los Angeles Chargers and have barely looked like the team that went 14-3 in 2025 and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

The biggest part of that has been a listless offense that seems disjointed under 1st-year offensive coordinator and 1st-year play-caller Davis Webb, who took over play-calling duties from head coach Sean Payton.

Coleman seemed ready to become a big factor in the offense, so the news that he was placed on injured reserve felt like a significant blow.

“Source: With a high-ankle sprain, Broncos RB Jonah Coleman now will miss the next few games and be placed on short-term injured reserve today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 26 “Coleman is expected back for the Broncos’ game against the Cardinals in late October.”

“The Broncos are placing Jonah Coleman on IR, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “He’s expected to be back after missing the mandated four games.”