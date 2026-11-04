Broncos Poised to Get ‘Breakout Star’ Back After Scary Injury

The Denver Broncos are on a 4-game winning streak without a full roster.

On defense, 2-time NFL All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga has missed the last three games.

On offense, it’s been four games without one of their most talented young stars, 2nd-year wide receiver Pat Bryant, who was put on injured reserve with a lower-leg injury suffered in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

“Would expect Broncos to get WR reinforcement back this week as Pat Bryant (ankle) is eligible to come off IR,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Bryant seemed to heal quickly after he was carted off field in game 4 at 49ers.”

Now, Bryant could be on his way back to game action and has a unique opportunity to make sure he’s as close to 100 percent as possible when he does return to the lineup. The Broncos shouldn’t need Bryant on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, and they’ll have their bye in Week 10 before returning home to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

“Indications point to Broncos WR Pat Bryant returning to practice this week after missing the required four games while on injured reserve,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He suffered an ankle injury Oct. 4 at San Francisco.”

“Pat Bryant is expected be back this week,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on X. “That’d be a big addition to the offense. Bo Nix trusts him and he’s been really reliable over the middle.”

Pat Bryant’s Injury Seemed Much More Serious

The television broadcast of Bryant’s injury showed something that appeared much more serious than just one month on injured reserve — at first, it looked like a season-ending injury.

Bryant was leading the Broncos with 3 receptions for 47 yards against the 49ers when he went down.

“Broncos WR Pat Bryant, who they love and had his role growing by the week, was down with what appears to be a serious lower leg injury,” Palmer wrote on X account. “He was carted off the field.”

“That did not look good for Broncos WR Pat Bryant,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account. “Had his leg rolled over on as he went down. Courtland Sutton immediately called for help from the sideline and took a knee near Bryant.”

Big Expectations for Pat Bryant in Year 2

The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrique singled Bryant, a 2025 3rd-round pick, as a possible breakout star for the Broncos in 2026.

Bryant had 9 receptions for 133 yard and 1 touchdown through the first four games before he was injured.

“Bryant, a third-round rookie out of Illinois, was recently said to be ‘ahead of schedule’ for his first NFL season by Denver general manager George Paton,” Rodrique wrote on September 1. “Bryant is a big, friendly target who gets open and has reliable hands. Head coach Sean Payton will also lean on his physicality as a blocker.”