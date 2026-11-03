Lions Host 49-Game Veteran Linebacker Following Jack Campbell’s Injury

The Detroit Lions are sure to be without linebacker Jack Campbell for the foreseeable future following his frightening injury that took place in their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

For Campbell, the chances of him suiting up for the Lions again this season – or ever again – are secondary to his well-being, as all fans and the organization hope that he’ll be able to live a normal life, considering how scary his injury looked, along with the minimal details that have been released since then.

Unfortunately, the Lions, who also lost linebacker Jimmy Rolder for the remainder of the season, have to press on.

According to various reports, they’ve hosted former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe for a visit as they look to rebuild the position that has been decimated by injury.

The Detroit Lions Hosted Former Arizona Cardinals Draft Pick Owen Pappoe On Tuesday

According to Lions beat writer Justin Rogers, the club hosted former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe for a visit on Tuesday.

“Lions hosted LB Owen Pappoe on a visit today,” Rogers reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pappoe made a name for himself at Grayson High School in Georgia, recording 121 tackles as a senior. A five-star recruit, he played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game before committing to playing college ball at Auburn.

As a starting freshman in 2019, he amassed 49 tackles and two sacks across 13 games for the Tigers. He followed that with a breakout sophomore campaign in 2020 with 93 tackles and four sacks, but injuries limited him to just five games played in 2021.

Pappoe was then taken by the Cardinals in the fifth round (168th overall pick) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He remained with Arizona through the 2026 preseason before being waived during final roster cuts in late August.

The Tennessee Titans claimed Pappoe the next day, but he was waived in late September; he returned to Tennessee’s practice squad three days later before once again being released in early October.

So far in his NFL career, he’s appeared in 49 games and has accumulated 66 total tackles (35 solo) along with one forced fumble.

The Minnesota Vikings Showed Class With A Powerful Message To Jack Campbell

On Tuesday, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke about Campbell, wishing him continued healing.

“We’re ready to attack the week, but just want to send thoughts and prayers to Jack Campbell,” Flores said. “You know, obviously that’s something that you never want to see taking place in our game. So keeping him in our thoughts and prayers as we kind of just hope for some contained improvement on that end.”