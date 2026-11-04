Lions Sign Familiar 66-Game Veteran Linebacker to Active Roster

As the Detroit Lions continue to deal with the fallout from the scary injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, along with the season-ending injury to Jimmy Rolder, the club finds itself suddenly shorthanded at the position.

And now, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has announced that the club has signed a familiar face to the active roster from the practice squad.

66-game veteran Joe Bachie has officially been signed to the active roster from the practice squad, as announced on Wednesday afternoon, only hours after Jack Campbell released a statement on his condition following Sunday’s frightening injury.

The Detroit Lions Have Signed 66-Game Veteran Linebacker Joe Bachie To The Active Roster

As announced by the Lions as part of a series of roster moves, the club has signed linebacker Joe Bachie to its active roster from the practice squad.

The club reported the following update on X:

“Lions announce roster moves: Signed LB K.J. Britt to the Active Roster from the NE Practice Squad. Signed LB Joe Bachie to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Signed LB Owen Pappoe to the Practice Squad.”

Bachie entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He later spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before landing with the Cincinnati Bengals for multiple seasons. Bachie appeared in his first NFL game in 2021 and remained with Cincinnati through the 2023 season, dealing with a knee injury and a stint on the reserve/PUP list along the way.

Bachie signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 and made five starts while amassing 26 tackles before a toe injury ended his season. After being released with an injury settlement, he joined the Tennessee Titans, spending time on their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

He first arrived with the Lions in April 2026. He was released during final roster cuts but returned to the practice squad the next day. Detroit elevated him to the active roster in September before releasing him later that month and subsequently re-signing him to the practice squad.

In the 66 NFL games that he’s appeared in, Bachie has 77 total tackles (38 solo tackles).

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reacted To Jack Campbell’s Emotional Statement

During his press conference on Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacted to the emotional statement that was put out by Jack Campbell detailing his recovery.

“I think anytime that you know, especially being able to hear it from him, that means a lot,” Campbell said. “That’s powerful in itself, more than hearing it from me or anyone else. Those are him and his family’s words. That always helps, to know that he’s improving. That’s all you’re looking for, to know he’s improving.

Because at this point, that’s all you’re looking for, to know that he’s improving. The status is changing every eight hours, ten hours, in a good way. It’s always going to help.”

Jack Campbell explained in his statement that he has full movement in his lower body, and is progressing with full movement in his upper body.