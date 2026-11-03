Lions Sign 77-Game Veteran Linebacker After Jack Campbell Injury

The Detroit Lions are still dealing with the frightening aftermath of the horrific injury suffered by linebacker Jack Campbell during Sunday’s victory over the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings.

However, Campbell wasn’t the only linebacker that the Lions lost during the contest, as Jimmy Rolder suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the 2026 campaign and may also require surgery.

In the meantime, the schedule does not pause to allow Detroit’s injured players to heal, and general manager Brad Holmes has signed a veteran linebacker from the New England Patriots‘ practice squad.

Detroit Lions Sign Veteran Linebacker K.J. Britt From The Patriots Practice Squad

As the Lions continue to deal with the fallout in the wake of the injuries to both Campbell and Rolder, GM Brad Holmes has made an addition to try to help offset those absences.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are signing 77-game veteran linebacker K.J. Britt from the Patriots’ practice squad.

“Linebacker KJ Britt is signing to the Lions’ active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Britt entered the NFL after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the fifth round (176th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed his rookie contract in May 2021 and spent time on injured reserve during the 2022 season before returning to the active roster in December.

After four seasons in Tampa Bay, Britt joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal in March 2025. He signed another one-year contract, worth $1.4 million, with the Patriots on March 16, 2026. However, New England released him during final roster cuts on August 31 before bringing him back the following day to its practice squad.

So far in his NFL career, he’s amassed 161 tackles and three pass deflections.

The Lions Released A Statement On Jack Campbell’s Condition On Monday

On Monday, prior to head coach Dan Campbell’s media availability session, the Lions released a statement on Jack Campbell’s condition, indicating that preliminary evaluations were positive.

“Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time,” the Lions wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.