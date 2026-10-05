Aidan Hutchinson Sends Blunt Message to Fans Amid Lions Struggles

The Detroit Lions defense is the worst in the NFL through four weeks. While star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is having a good season, he is the leader of this unit and is taking accountability for the struggles.

Hutchinson was asked what can be said by him and his teammates, not only in the locker room, but to the frustrated fans. The Lions’ four-year, $180M star edge rusher made it clear that nothing can be said right now because “talk is cheap.”

“I’m so tired of talk,” declared Hutchinson on the discussions going on in the locker room. “To me, talk is cheap. If you really want to do something, let’s go win the damn game and make the plays we need to make.”

Hutchinson was fired up when discussing what the team needs to do.

Detroit Lions Star Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson Opens Up on Early Struggles

Getty Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions

However, when he was asked what the team can do on paper, or within the scheme, to change things, he admitted that he is just as stumped as defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

“I’m not sure right now,” admitted Hutchinson. “I’m kind of still analyzing and trying to figure out what is going wrong.”

However, Hutchinson made it clear to fans that he is not quitting on the team despite the slow start. He still sees things turning around and the team making the most of this.

“I’m going to stay in it,” said Hutchinson. “I am going to keep improving individually and try to do anything I can do to help our team win.”

The Lions star told fans not to quit and to stay in it with him. He noted that he sees a semblance of a dangerous team. They just need to put everything together.

“I know we’re going to figure it out,” said Hutchinson. “And when we do, when we’re clicking on all cylinders, we’re going to be such a dangerous team.”

Detroit is still 2-2 despite the defense. If they can get the defense figured out, the offense is going to help them win games.

Lions Defense Struggles Through Four Weeks

The Lions’ secondary gets a lot of the bad reputation on the defense, and that is rightfully so. However, the edge rusher group outside of Hutchinson is also a disappointment.

Hutchinson has 29 pressures on 182 pass rush snaps. He has a 27.1% win rate and a 9.9 pass-rush productivity rate per PFF. D.J. Wonnum is second on the team with eight pressures on 128 pass-rush snaps.

He has a 4.7 PRP and an 11% win rate. Tyler Lacy has 51 pass rush snaps and a 3.1 PRP, with a 6.3% win rate. Lastly is rookie Derrick Moore. The second-round pick has just 29 pass rush snaps. Moore has three pressures and a 5.4 PRP. He has a disappointing 3.6% pass-rush win rate.

The secondary is a problem, but the three rushers behind Hutchinson have not carried their weight. Hutchinson can only do so much. The others need to step up.