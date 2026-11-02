Prayers Pour In as Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Sends 3-Word Emotional Message for Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions had a bittersweet afternoon yesterday. While the team had a reason to celebrate after stopping the unbeaten run of the Minnesota Vikings and beating them 19-15, one moment in the last quarter quickly changed the mood. Jack Campbell suffered a devastating neck injury that required immediate hospitalization, leaving the Lions players concerned, including the edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was in tears on the field.

After showing determination in the fourth quarter, the Lions defense stole the win, dedicating it to Jack Campbell. Following the game, the pass rusher turned to social media and penned a heartfelt short message for his teammate.

“Love you, 46,” wrote Hutchinson, sharing pictures of himself with Jack Campbell, while referring to the latter’s jersey number ’46.’

The incident happened while tackling the Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fourth quarter. After he was rushed to the hospital, the Lions later updated that he is being continuously monitored. The severity of his injury became apparent when he showed no movement while lying on the turf for several minutes.

While Hutchinson sent out the emotional message, football fans also flooded his post with prayers, hoping for the best for the linebacker.

Prayers and Heartfelt Messages Pour In For Jack Campbell From Lions Fans

Jack Campbell’s fellow linebacker Derrick Barnes acknowledged Hutchinson’s heartfelt message with a salute emoji, showing the respect he has for both his teammates.

“🫡” commented Barnes.

One Lions fan went as far as saying a defeat would have been less painful than watching Jack Campbell’s injury alongside others, such as Brian Branch, D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Reed, Jimmy Rolder, and Cade Mays, who were among the notable names on the injury list.

“I would have rather taken an L on the game than the injuries we went through today. Wishing Jack and his family our best,” noted the user.

One user looked beyond the football side of things, considering what Hutchinson must be going through after seeing him teary-eyed during the game.

“The fear I felt for someone I don’t even know I can only imagine how you all feel,” noted the fan in a thoughtful message. “Not the most religious out there, but I’ll say some prayers for him and his family.”

Seeing the edge rusher break down on the field for his teammate struck a chord with fans across the Lions community, as one fan brought attention to the touching moment from the game yesterday.

“Once you cried, I lost it. After all you’ve been through, I knew you knew….” said the commenter.

The two Lions defensive stars are playing their fourth season together, and they are close off the field.

Aidan Hutchinson And Jack Campbell Share A Strong Friendship

Aidan Hutchinson was a first-round pick from the 2022 draft, while Jack Campbell was also a first-round pick in the following year. Having spent four seasons together, their friendship has developed beyond the gridiron.

Hutchinson and Campbell were selected as the defensive captains alongside Alim McNeill this year, with the Pro Bowl linebacker becoming a first-year captain. With the added responsibility, they kept the defensive unit together despite early struggles in the season. Hutchinson’s emotional response on the field and on social media shows that their relationship is deeper than the locker room or gridiron.