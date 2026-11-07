Detroit Lions Make Amon-Ra St. Brown Announcement Before Dolphins Game

The Detroit Lions have five players ruled out against the Miami Dolphins. They still haven’t settled the status of one of their most important offensive weapons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable for Sunday’s game with a rib injury, according to Detroit’s final injury report released Friday, Nov. 6. The wide receiver remained limited throughout the week, leaving Jared Goff’s offense waiting on a consequential availability decision.

St. Brown has offered a more encouraging assessment. But his confidence and the team’s official designation are two different pieces of the picture heading into Miami.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Addresses Rib Injury Before Dolphins Game

Speaking with reporters Thursday, St. Brown acknowledged the injury without suggesting he expected it to keep him off the field.

“I’m a little banged up, but I’ll be alright,” St. Brown said, according to Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt.

Friday’s report stopped short of clearing him. St. Brown received a limited designation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, although Detroit noted that Wednesday’s walkthrough participation was estimated.

That leaves room for optimism without turning his comments into a guarantee. He participated during the week, but he never advanced to a full designation.

There is also a distinction from the injury Detroit managed before its previous game. Heavy previously covered St. Brown’s ankle issue following the Green Bay Packers matchup. This week’s report identifies his rib.

His recent production underscores the stakes: St. Brown caught seven passes for 46 yards against Minnesota after a nine-catch, 153-yard game against Green Bay, per NFL.com.

For Detroit, replacing that volume would mean redistributing a substantial part of the passing game. Even if St. Brown plays, his designation alone offers no answer about how many snaps he will handle.

Lions Rule Out Five Players as Brian Branch Sheds Designation

St. Brown’s status is the unresolved offensive headline on a report already filled with confirmed absences.

Linebacker Jack Campbell (neck), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), center Cade Mays (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and edge rusher DJ Wonnum (concussion) are out. Detroit’s mounting practice absences have now translated into game-day losses across several position groups.

Running backs Jacob Saylors (neck) and Sione Vaki (ankle) join St. Brown as questionable. Vaki was added Friday and did not practice, creating another availability question late in the week.

Brian Branch provides a brighter development. The defensive back progressed from limited participation Wednesday to full participation Thursday and Friday and received no game-status designation. Neither did linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga or cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Detroit has some answers on defense. Its biggest remaining question on offense is whether St. Brown’s confidence becomes a place in Sunday’s lineup.