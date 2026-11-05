Three Lions Starters Miss Thursday Practice Amid Jack Campbell’s Hospitalization

Detroit Lions‘ injury troubles have taken another worrying turn ahead of the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins. The franchise walked out of the Minnesota Vikings game with a win, but it came at a heavy injury cost. While several players, including starters, got injured, Jack Campbell’s severe neck injury overshadowed everything else, becoming a talking point in the NFL earlier this week.

The injury concern from the last game was seen during the practice on Thursday, as three starters were not spotted. While Jack Campbell continues to recover at the hospital, the OL Cade Mays, edge DJ Wonnum, and CB D.J. Reed were among the big names missing from practice today, per Pride of Detroit‘s Jeremy Reisman.

“Lions Thursday practice:

NOT SEEN AT PRACTICE:

– C Cade Mays (ankle)

– EDGE DJ Wonnum (concussion)

– LB Jack Campbell (neck)

– CB D.J. Reed (hip)” noted Reisman wrote on X.

Jack Campbell was carted off the field immediately last Sunday, showing the seriousness of his neck injury; the seriousness of these three players’ injuries is unclear at the moment.

How A String of Injuries Has Complicated Lions’ Week 9 Preparations

The Detroit Lions are running high after three back-to-back wins against the Cardinals, Packers, and Vikings, sitting third in the NFC North with a 5-2 record. They are scheduled to take on the AFC East’s bottom-placed Miami Dolphins this weekend, who have a disappointing 1-6 record this season.

After beating the season’s only undefeated team last week, Dan Campbell’s side should have little trouble with Miami on paper, but a growing list of injuries could be a setback. The franchise is already out of the defensive captain and All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell after his serious neck injury. Center Cade Mays, who just returned from a wrist injury a couple of weeks ago, is now dealing with an ankle injury from the last game. After that, he was ruled out for the game and missed practice today.

Edge rusher DJ Wonnum has been an asset on the defensive front this season but had a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet contact with safety Brian Branch while attempting to tackle Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. As he is under the NFL concussion protocol, he skipped the Thursday practice. The veteran starting cornerback D.J. Reed was another key absence from practice, who suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter.

However, it’s not all bad coming from the practice session today, as other notable names with minor injury issues were spotted during the practice.

Amon-Ra St. Brown And Brian Branch Among Notable Names Spotted At Practice

The wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the safety Brian Branch, and returning safety Kerby Joseph have injury or concussion issues ahead of Week 9. According to Jeremy Reisman, these three are among the noteworthy names spotted today.

St Brown is reportedly dealing with a rib issue, which occurred last Sunday, but he played the entire game. After a friendly fire with DJ Wonnum, Brain Branch is also under the NFL concussion protocol, but he was spotted practicing. Lastly, the All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who is eyeing his return, was spotted in practice.