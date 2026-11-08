Lions Make Final Call on Banged Up Amon-Ra St. Brown Before Dolphins Game

The Detroit Lions remain among the more injured teams in the NFL heading into Week 9, but they got good news on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hours before the team takes the field against the Dolphins in Miami.

Detroit’s superstar wideout is battling a rib injury that hampered him all week, forcing St. Brown into a limited role in all three official practices heading into South Beach. But despite a designation of questionable following Friday’s session, per the team’s official injury report, St. Brown will start against the Dolphins as the Lions hope to push their record to 6-2 on the season.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — who is listed as questionable with a rib injury that limited him all week in practice — is good to go today against the Dolphins, per source,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports reported via X early Sunday morning, November 8.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Was Most Impactful Offensive Player on Lions’ Injury Report This Week

Having St. Brown in the lineup is a huge boon for the Lions, who are six-point favorites to win in Miami as of approximately eight hours before kickoff.

He has tallied 53 catches for 571 yards and five scores across seven games played this season. Reserve running back Sione Vaki joined St. Brown as questionable on Friday’s injury report due to an ankle concern, while center Cade Mays is out against the Dolphins with an ankle issue of his own.

The rest of the major players on the injury report operate on the defensive side of the football and include safety Kerby Joseph, who is still ramping up after missing all season to this point and 11 games last year with a knee issue.

Cornerback DJ Reed and pass-rusher DJ Wonnum will also both sit due to hip and concussion injuries, respectively. Safety Brian Branch, who suffered a concussion that knocked him out of last week’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings, practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and will play. As will CB Rock Ya-Sin, who dealt with cramping concerns but practiced fully all week.

Lions Sent Injured Linebacker Jack Campbell to IR

Perhaps the biggest news, though not unexpected, was the Lions’ decision to place inside linebacker Jack Campbell on the injured reserve list (IR) following his neck injury against Minnesota last Sunday at Ford Field.

Campbell left the turf strapped to a stretcher and in the back of a medical cart. Doctors transported him to the hospital where he remained for several days. It is unclear if he is still hospitalized or if his care team has discharged him.

On November 4, Campbell wrote an X post from his hospital room that included the following:

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” Campbell wrote. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger.”