Lions’ Brian Branch Breaks Silence After Returning to Practice

Detroit Lions‘ battered secondary has been crying out for reinforcement and this week the tide could finally be turning. The star safety Brian Branch has returned to the practice today, giving the defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the Lions’ defense a glimpse of hope. Even though he can’t immediately play the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, his return to the sideline is big news.

On that note, Brian Branch opened up about how he felt to be back in practice with the rest of the team today.

“It has been a long time coming. It’s nothing like being out there, especially with this group of guys. Getting back and grooving things, ” Branch told the reporters. “I just love being back out there. I love this game. Can’t take this game for granted, so that’s what taught me during this time off is you can’t take it for granted.”

Brian Branch and fellow safety Kerby Joseph were put on the PUP list at the start of the season, carrying injuries from the last campaign. After a four-game mandatory stay on the PUP list, Branch is now cleared to return, as the Lions opened the 21-day practice window.

Brian Branch’s Return Couldn’t Come At A Better Time For Lions

With Brian Branch out of the PUP list and coming back to the practice field, the Lions have three weeks to activate him on the 53-man roster. Given that the team has a Week 6 bye week following the Cardinals game next weekend, his return couldn’t come at a better time for his team, whose secondary has been abysmal.

The next two weeks, including the bye week, will be enough time for the Pro Bowler to settle into the defensive scheme this season, while also slowly returning to full fitness to be game-ready. Meanwhile, he suffered an Achilles tendon injury last year when the Lions clashed with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, taking him approximately ten months to get back on track.

He should suit up for the Lions and play his first game of the campaign on October 25, when they take on the NFC North divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers. If he stays healthy for the entire season, he could lead the safety room for the rest of the 13 games of the season, which could make a notable difference in the defense.

How Brian Branch’s Return Could Elevate T he Lions’ Defensive Backfield

Following Week 4, the Lions’ defense has the worst statistics in the NFL. Even though they have Pro Bowlers like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, the secondary, which has been hit with continuous injuries, has disappointed Kelvin Sheppard and Dan Campbell. Their defense yards average is 423.8 yards, sitting at 32nd in the league. They are also in last place in average passing yards allowed (304).

With Branch’s addition to the defensive backfield, he could stop the game-changing pre-snap blown coverages and communication issues that the current Lions’ backups have been failing to prevent. The 24-year-old has elite versatility, giving Sheppard different options. While he could cover the slot, he is capable of dropping down to safety or stepping into the box.

Moreover, he is sharp with downfield tracking, preventing deep passes from the quarterbacks— an area where the Lions have been struggling since the season opener.