Lions Coach Says Brian Branch Immediate Return Is ‘Realistic’

The Detroit Lions are anticipating a return for safety Brian Branch very soon. While head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that they are going to be as cautious as possible with his return, the Lions’ defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard revealed that he has seen enough.

Sheppard made it clear that if the team was playing a game on Thursday, he would have no reservations about Branch playing.

“If we were playing tonight, it would be realistic,” revealed Sheppard. “Like, this dude—it’s like he hadn’t been out. I’m serious. It literally looks like he hadn’t been out. It’s unbelievable. So, it’s just a matter of I’m going to lean on (Director of Player Health) Brett Fisher, (Head Trainer) Mike Sundeen, and our medical staff here. They’ve always done a tremendous job, and whatever they tell me. If that’s 20 plays, if that’s 30, if it’s 50—I want it to be 60—but whatever they tell me, I’m going to lock that, and we’re going to roll.”

Sheppard is not just insinuating he could return. He also noted that if Branch does return, it might not be for an entire game. At the same time, Sheppard is acknowledging that he does not have a say in when Branch returns.

If the trainers deem he is ready to play, he will play. If not, he will sit, regardless of how Sheppard thinks he looks.

Detroit Lions Could Activate Brian Branch This Week

The Lions open the practice window on Branch on October 7. They have 21 days to activate him. So, they could let him shake the rust off this week before activating him. Campbell noted that practice reps are different than mental reps, which are different than game reps.

Branch has had the mental reps; now he is getting acclimated to practice reps. They might want to wait a week before the game reps.

Still, the Lions have a bye in Week 6. So, that could give Branch a week to practice, then some time to rest before an official return. The Lions play against Green Bay on October 25. Branch will have been practicing for 17 days if they activate him the day before that game.

At the latest, that seems like the timeline to expect a Branch return.

Branch Enters Contract Year With Lions

This will be a huge year for Branch. He is now entering a contract year as he comes back from his injury. This is why he and the team want to ensure he is healthy and will not get hurt again. If Branch returns and plays well, he is going to see a big payday.

If Branch struggles or gets hurt again, it is going to cost him significant money in 2027. Branch finished fifth in Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting in 2023, and he made a Pro Bowl in 2024. After starting 12 games in 2025, he suffered a torn Achilles.

He has seven career interceptions and 258 combined tackles in his NFL career.