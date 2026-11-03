Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks out on Brian Branch’s Tackling After Jack Campbell Hit

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell needing to go to the hospital after a hit in Week 8 on Sunday was a reminder of how dangerous football can be. The NFL has done what it can to make the game safer, but the game is inherently violent.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell echoed that sentiment Monday.

After answering several questions on the linebacker during his weekly press conference Monday, Campbell received a question on Lions defensive back Brian Branch’s playing style. Branch has a physical reputation that rival fans have sometimes characterized as crossing the line.

On Sunday, the Lions lost Branch to a concussion he sustained while delivering a hit on defense.

But even in the aftermath of Jack Campbell’s hit and Branch’s head injury, the Lions head coach didn’t call for sweeping changes to Branch’s style of play.

“Certainly keep your eyes up. A lot of it, once he’s going, he’s going for his target and then that target drops. And so, that ends up where it goes,” said Dan Campbell. “You can certainly say go lower, but now you have got to be careful. You start going real low, then you start taking out knees and stuff and you don’t want any of that. So, just keep your eyes up, see what you hit, try to drop it just a little bit.

“But listen, this is a violent game, man. There’s no way around it. Any way you cut it, it just is, and it’s what we signed up for. And that’s hard, but it is what has been signed up for, anybody that plays this game. Anyway, it’s tough.”