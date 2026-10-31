NFL Announces Punishment for Lions’ Brian Branch After Packers Game

Brian Branch’s return gave the Detroit Lions an immediate lift against the Green Bay Packers. But one hit on tight end Tucker Kraft has now drawn punishment from the NFL.

The league fined Branch $23,882 for unnecessary roughness involving use of the helmet during Detroit’s 20-17 victory on Oct. 25. The punishment stems from a first-quarter collision with Kraft that did not draw a flag during the game.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes also received an $11,941 fine for a fourth-quarter late hit, bringing the two Lions defenders’ combined punishment to $35,823.

For Branch, the announcement adds a costly development to an otherwise productive season debut following his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Video of Brian Branch’s hit on Tucker Kraft is below.

Brian Branch Fined for Hit on Packers’ Tucker Kraft

The NFL’s Week 7 accountability report places Branch’s violation at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter and lists the offense as unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet.

Branch made helmet-to-helmet contact with Kraft while the Packers tight end was already being tackled. The collision went unpenalized on the field, but the league’s subsequent review produced the $23,882 fine.

As Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports reported, the hit did not draw a flag during Detroit’s three-point victory. The financial punishment arrived afterward, leaving the result and the possession unchanged.

The league reviews potential violations independently of whether officials throw a flag. According to the NFL’s enforcement procedures, its officiating department reviews every play and refers potential infractions for further examination.

Barnes’ separate violation occurred with 10:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. His punishment was listed as unnecessary roughness for a late hit, with a fine half the amount assessed to Branch.

Both players have the right to appeal. The published amounts represent the discipline announced by the league; they do not establish whether either player has challenged the punishment or received an appeal ruling.

Brian Branch Is Set for a Bigger Role Against Vikings

The fine follows a game that showed why Detroit had been eager to get Branch back into its secondary.

In his first appearance since tearing his Achilles last December, Branch intercepted Jordan Love in the fourth quarter, going up over Packers receiver Christian Watson to secure the ball.

Detroit managed his workload throughout the afternoon. According to the Lions’ official website, Branch played 45 of 67 defensive snaps. Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Branch would have no limitations on his reps against Minnesota.

That moves the conversation from whether Branch is ready to return to how much he can contribute across a full game. His interception against Green Bay supplied an immediate answer about his ability to make a consequential play.

The Lions improved to 4-2 with the victory over the Packers, winning their first NFC North matchup of the season. Next comes another divisional test against the unbeaten, 6-0 Vikings at Ford Field on Nov. 1.

Detroit already saw Branch deliver a takeaway while playing roughly two-thirds of its defensive snaps. Against Minnesota, the snap restriction comes off.