Lions Get Massive Injury Boost Just Hours Before Crucial Packers Showdown

It’s been a rough season for the Detroit Lions defense.

Before the regular season even started, the team released former first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold following his arrest back on June 24. He faces eight possible felonies, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, which carry a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Lions also have six defensive players on injured reserve — defensive end Payton Turner (back), linebackers Devin White (forearm) and Damone Clark (undisclosed), cornerback Avonte Maddox (foot), and safety Thomas Harper (ankle) — plus safety Kerby Joseph (knee) is on the PUP list.

But there’s a small silver lining for Detroit: it’s about to get back one of its best defensive players just in time for a key division matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Lions Getting Back Pro Bowl Defensive Back

It’s been nearly a year since Lions defensive back Brian Branch last played an NFL down. He tore his Achilles in a 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4 of last year.

But at a time when the defense needs him most, Branch, a Pro Bowl safety, is set to make his return to the field.

“Lions activated Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch, who hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles Dec. 4. Branch is set to make his 2026 season debut Sunday vs. the Packers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Branch’s addition is a huge win for Detroit. In three seasons, the 25-year-old safety totaled 258 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 7 interceptions, 38 passes defended, and one defensive touchdown scored.

His presence will bolster a safety group that’s struggled through six games this year.

Christian Izien has allowed 12 catches on 12 targets, 90 yards, and a touchdown with a 125.7 passer rating against. Chuck Clark has allowed 9 catches on 10 targets for 107 yards.

The rest of Detroit’s safety corps — Maddox, Harper, Keith Abney, and Jalen Mills — have combined to allow 15 catches on 21 targets, 188 yards, 3 touchdowns and a collective 103.9 passer rating against.

Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Brian Branch’s Return

Branch’s versatility will be a welcomed addition to the Lions’ defensive backfield. Detroit ranks dead last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing a league-worst 297.4 yards per game. The team has also allowed the fourth-most touchdown passes (14) and the fourth-highest passer rating allowed (106.3).

The former second-round pick can play both safety and cornerback. Head coach Dan Campbell can move him anywhere on the field and still expect Pro Bowl-level production out of him.

In fact, Campbell already knows how he wants to deploy Branch in Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the 4-2 Packers.

“Yeah, we got a pretty good idea with him,” Campbell said. “We’re going to let him go here and we’ll be smart, but he’s ready to play.”