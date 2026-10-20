Lions Named Trade Fit for Chargers’ Young Defender

The Los Angeles Chargers are sitting at 0-6 and likely to be sellers at the trade deadline. After Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press suggested the team call the Chargers for cornerback Tarheeb Still or Donte Jackson, Mike Payton of A to Z Sports suggests the Chargers’ other cornerback is the best fit of the three.

Payton notes that the combination of a deal that fits the Lions and a trade cost that makes him attainable call for him to be one of the best options the Lions could add at the deadline.

“He has two years left on his deal. He’s been up and down, which makes him more attainable,” wrote Payton. “More importantly, he fits Detroit’s man coverage scheme. If I’m Brad Holmes, Hart is one of the first guys I’m asking about in L.A.”

The Chargers play man coverage 21% of the time. The Lions play man coverage 20% of the time. Payton suggests the team add Hart for a fifth-round pick.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Cam Hart of the Los Angeles Chargers

Hart is a former fifth-round pick, going 141st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hart started in six games as a rookie, but began to mix in heavily around Week 6 of his rookie season. He wound up playing 502 snaps and played more than 30 snaps in nine games.

Hart played more than 30 snaps in all but three games in his second NFL season. He continued to mix in as a part-time starter who would play in nickel situations, but would not play base snaps.

Now that Jessie Minter has moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, the scheme is a bit different. They are playing him more, and he has been up and down. However, that could be due to the new coordinator.

Still, based on his play, the team is unlikely to extend him this offseason. So recouping something before he enters a contract year might not be the worst decision.

Chargers Could Help Lions

Hart might be the best fit for the Lions because Tarheeb Still plays both the slot and outside. Meanwhile, Jackson is five years older than Hart. Still could play on the outside only, but his versatility is one of his best traits.

The Lions have a player who can shift in and out of the slot, though. Roger McCreary is currently in the role that Still plays. He is not the cornerback the Lions are looking to replace. They also have Christian Izien, who plays the slot and safety. Lastly, they will be getting Brian Branch back soon, and he can play the slot and safety. They need help on the outside.

They started Rock Ya-Sin in the first two weeks. Now, McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw are platooning. Hart has 1,293 snaps as an outside cornerback in his career. At the least, he could push Rakestraw, and at best, he is a notable upgrade. That is worth a fifth-round pick.