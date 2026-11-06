Lions HC Dan Campbell Drops Injury News on Two Key Starters Before Dolphins Game

Losing Jack Campbell was a serious blow for the Detroit Lions, but his injury is not the only concern for Dan Campbell heading into the next game against the Miami Dolphins. The 50-year-old revealed that several other players are dealing with injury concerns heading into the Week 9 clash, including the starting center Cade Mays and defensive end DJ Wonnum.

Dan Campbell addressed reporters today, where he talked about the current injury concerns beyond Jack Campbell, revealing that the two players are likely to be sidelined for the weekend clash.

“I don’t think Wonnum is gonna make this game; I don’t think Cade is going to make this game,” said Dan Campbell. “But as far as the good news is, we got a pretty steady room that is improving at defensive backs.”

While injuries piled up in the last game against the Minnesota Vikings, neither Cade Mays nor DJ Wonnum played the full game after getting hurt.

What Happened to Mays And Wonnum During The Lions Week 8 Victory?

The Detroit Lions showed character as a team by beating the NFC North division leader 19-15. It was a big morale boost considering they were unbeaten until they visited Ford Field. Besides Jack Campbell, the team lost both Cade Mays and DJ Wonnum to their respective injuries, but still finished on the winning side.

Cade Mays, who joined Detroit on a $25 million deal in the offseason, did not feature early in the season after sustaining a wrist injury. While his return brought a lot of hope and the impact he could make in the Lions’ O-line, he suffered a low ankle sprain and came up limping during the second quarter before being ruled out for the game.

As for edge rusher Wonnum, he dealt with a concussion issue after a friendly fire with his teammate Brian Branch. Following his second-quarter injury, he was carted off. As Dan hinted, he is not going to play the next game; the Lions suddenly have a setback at the edge.

While the two injuries will be a big setback this Sunday, the Lions have options on the table to address the situation.

Dan Campbell Hints At Unexpected Lions Option To Replace DJ Wonnum

Cade Mays made his season debut against the Green Bay Packers, playing just two games this season. Given that Juice Scruggs has taken a majority of the snaps at center, replacing Mays will not be a big headache for the Lions. The former Houston Texans player has started 5 games this season, delivering notable performances and ranking third among qualified centers in the league this season with a 75.1 overall PFF grade.

Wonnum has worked his way up this season. While he has started 3 games alongside Aidan Hutchinson, he has also been used as a key rotational player, logging an impressive 5 sacks, 7 QB hits, and 14 tackles. Ahmed Hassanein was initially predicted to be his replacement against the Dolphins, but Dan Campbell insisted that UDFA rookie Anthony Lucas might get a chance at Hard Rock Stadium and might be elevated from the practice squad.

“Well, I think another guy is Anthony Lucas, is somebody we’ve been repping a little bit here,” Dan Campbell mentioned. “You know, for whoever that defensive back. I mean, that defensive line—you know, that extra spot there for Wonnum.”

Lucas, who is a USC alum, went undrafted in 2026 before the Lions picked him up. However, he did not make the final roster cut, and the franchise later signed him to the practice squad.