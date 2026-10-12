Dan Campbell Gets Emotional With Week 5 Game Ball After Death in Lions Family

The Detroit Lions moved back into the win column Sunday with a dominating victory against the Arizona Cardinals. But there was clearly something bigger than the game for head coach Dan Campbell.

Hours before kickoff in Week 5, the Lions flagship radio station, 97.1 The Ticket, announced the death of Cindy Miller, the wife of the team’s veteran play-by-play radio announcer, Dan Miller.

Before answering any questions at the postgame podium, Campbell presented Sunday’s game ball to Miller and sent his condolences to their family. Campbell was so emotional, he had trouble speaking, as he fought back tears.

“Let’s start with this. This ball goes to Dan Mill and his family,” said Campbell. “That was hard to hear what they went through. It’s been a tough road for Dan. This is for him.

“Salt of the earth, man. Dan is the salt of the earth. I know this has been hard, but now, I know that Cindy is at peace. We love you Dan. Appreciate you.”

Cindy passed away Saturday at the age of 63 after a battle with Leptomeningeal disease. Cindy and Dan were married for 33 years and had four children together.

Dan didn’t announce the game in Arizona on Sunday. Detroit Tigers television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti filled in for Miller.

Dan Campbell Presents Game Ball to Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Dan Miller

Getty Detroit Lions Dan Campbell grew very emotional presenting the game ball to team radio announcer Dan Miller after his wife passed away.

As one can imagine, it’s been a very difficult time for the Miller family. But with how much Miller means to the Lions, it’s no easier for members of the organization.

As was very evident by Campbell’s presentation of the game ball to the Miller family, which was quite a classy act.

Benetti shared that he spoke to Dan before replacing him in Week 5. Dan told Benetti at the end of their conversation to “go call a win.”